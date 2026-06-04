Russia Appoints New Consul General In Kazakhstan's Aktau

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)By order of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Rinat Anderzhanov has been appointed Consul General of Russia in Kazakhstan's Aktau, Trend reports via the Russian MFA.

Anderzhanov was born in 1971. He graduated from the Financial Academy under the Government of Russia in 1993.

He has been serving in the diplomatic corps since 1997 and has held various positions both at the central office of the Russian Foreign Ministry and at diplomatic missions abroad.

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