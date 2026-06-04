403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rising Fuel Prices Reportedly Strain US Pentagon Budget
(MENAFN) The US Department of Defense is facing growing budget pressure due to a range of unexpected expenses, with rising fuel costs emerging as a key factor, according to a report cited by ABC News.
Defense records indicate that the average price paid by the US military for fuel increased significantly over a six-month period, rising from $154.14 per barrel in October to $195.72 in April—an increase of nearly 27 percent.
These figures represent an average across roughly two dozen fuel categories, including gasoline and jet fuel used for aircraft, ground vehicles, and other military equipment.
Reports suggest that the surge in fuel prices, linked in part to disruptions during the Iran conflict, could add more than $1 billion in additional operating costs for military activities this year. The US military is estimated to consume around 80 million barrels of fuel annually.
Beyond direct fuel expenses, rising civilian transportation costs are also reportedly affecting military budgets. Service members frequently depend on commercial airlines, rental vehicles, and reimbursed personal transport for training and operational travel, amplifying the financial impact.
As a result, travel-related spending has come under increased scrutiny, with some military units reportedly reducing or canceling travel for training exercises in order to contain costs.
“Current energy market dynamics are increasing fuel costs, which can affect the costs of transporting personnel, supplies and equipment,” said US Army spokesperson Lt. Col. Orlando Howard.
The report also indicates that the US Army has implemented broad reductions in training activities amid an estimated $4–6 billion budget shortfall projected through the end of the fiscal year on September 30.
According to reports, the shortfall is attributed to multiple pressures, including ongoing military operations related to the Iran conflict, increased border security missions, and the continued deployment of National Guard units in Washington, DC.
Defense records indicate that the average price paid by the US military for fuel increased significantly over a six-month period, rising from $154.14 per barrel in October to $195.72 in April—an increase of nearly 27 percent.
These figures represent an average across roughly two dozen fuel categories, including gasoline and jet fuel used for aircraft, ground vehicles, and other military equipment.
Reports suggest that the surge in fuel prices, linked in part to disruptions during the Iran conflict, could add more than $1 billion in additional operating costs for military activities this year. The US military is estimated to consume around 80 million barrels of fuel annually.
Beyond direct fuel expenses, rising civilian transportation costs are also reportedly affecting military budgets. Service members frequently depend on commercial airlines, rental vehicles, and reimbursed personal transport for training and operational travel, amplifying the financial impact.
As a result, travel-related spending has come under increased scrutiny, with some military units reportedly reducing or canceling travel for training exercises in order to contain costs.
“Current energy market dynamics are increasing fuel costs, which can affect the costs of transporting personnel, supplies and equipment,” said US Army spokesperson Lt. Col. Orlando Howard.
The report also indicates that the US Army has implemented broad reductions in training activities amid an estimated $4–6 billion budget shortfall projected through the end of the fiscal year on September 30.
According to reports, the shortfall is attributed to multiple pressures, including ongoing military operations related to the Iran conflict, increased border security missions, and the continued deployment of National Guard units in Washington, DC.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment