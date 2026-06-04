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Militant Assault in Eastern Congo Leaves 21 Dead
(MENAFN) The number of people killed in a recent militant attack in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo has climbed to 21 after additional victims were found near the town of Mbau, according to reports released on Thursday.
The assault was carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed Islamist group with origins in neighboring Uganda. The attack took place overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday in North Kivu province.
Reports citing survivor testimonies indicate that the attackers divided into three separate units during the operation. The militants reportedly struck several areas of the town, including the Matete, Kithoho, and Mamuli neighborhoods.
In addition to the killings, the assailants allegedly destroyed property by setting houses and motorcycles ablaze, leaving significant damage in their wake.
“We want to see the army pursue the attackers to their last stronghold, because we will be exterminated if nothing is done,” Louis Kisaki, a local civil society leader, said.
According to reports, the recent wave of violence has claimed more than 40 lives across Mbau and the broader Beni region over the last three days. A number of residents were also reportedly kidnapped during the attacks and are still being held by the militants.
The incident adds to the persistent instability affecting eastern DR Congo, where multiple armed groups continue to operate. The security situation has been further complicated by the presence of the M23 rebel movement, which controls parts of the country and remains involved in ongoing conflict, worsening both security and humanitarian conditions.
The assault was carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed Islamist group with origins in neighboring Uganda. The attack took place overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday in North Kivu province.
Reports citing survivor testimonies indicate that the attackers divided into three separate units during the operation. The militants reportedly struck several areas of the town, including the Matete, Kithoho, and Mamuli neighborhoods.
In addition to the killings, the assailants allegedly destroyed property by setting houses and motorcycles ablaze, leaving significant damage in their wake.
“We want to see the army pursue the attackers to their last stronghold, because we will be exterminated if nothing is done,” Louis Kisaki, a local civil society leader, said.
According to reports, the recent wave of violence has claimed more than 40 lives across Mbau and the broader Beni region over the last three days. A number of residents were also reportedly kidnapped during the attacks and are still being held by the militants.
The incident adds to the persistent instability affecting eastern DR Congo, where multiple armed groups continue to operate. The security situation has been further complicated by the presence of the M23 rebel movement, which controls parts of the country and remains involved in ongoing conflict, worsening both security and humanitarian conditions.
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