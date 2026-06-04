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Trump Acknowledges Harsh Remarks Toward Israeli Leader
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has confirmed reports that he used strong language when speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a discussion focused on Israel’s military actions in Lebanon.
According to reports, the exchange occurred as Trump expressed frustration over planned Israeli strikes on Beirut. He reportedly warned that further military escalation could undermine delicate regional stability and complicate ongoing diplomatic efforts involving Iran.
During an appearance on a podcast released Wednesday, Trump was asked whether he had referred to Netanyahu as “f***ing crazy” during the conversation.
“I did,” Trump replied when questioned about the remark.
Explaining his reaction, the US president said, “I was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting with Lebanon. At some point I said, ‘We gotta stop this. We gotta stop it.’”
Despite the disagreement, Trump emphasized that his ties with the Israeli prime minister remain positive, describing their relationship as “very good.”
The president also rejected allegations that Netanyahu had influenced him into taking military action against Iran. Trump dismissed those claims outright, stating that anyone advancing such arguments was “the enemy.”
Meanwhile, Israel has continued military operations in Lebanon, saying the campaign targets Hezbollah personnel and infrastructure. Reports indicate that Israeli forces have expanded their activities in southern Lebanon and recently took control of Beaufort Castle, a historic fortress overlooking the Litani River.
Lebanese officials reported on Wednesday that Israeli military actions since early March have resulted in more than 3,500 deaths.
The latest developments have prompted criticism from Iran, whose officials argue that understandings reached between Washington and Tehran regarding a ceasefire should also apply to Lebanon. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reportedly warned on Tuesday that continued Israeli operations risk undermining diplomatic efforts in the region.
According to reports, the exchange occurred as Trump expressed frustration over planned Israeli strikes on Beirut. He reportedly warned that further military escalation could undermine delicate regional stability and complicate ongoing diplomatic efforts involving Iran.
During an appearance on a podcast released Wednesday, Trump was asked whether he had referred to Netanyahu as “f***ing crazy” during the conversation.
“I did,” Trump replied when questioned about the remark.
Explaining his reaction, the US president said, “I was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting with Lebanon. At some point I said, ‘We gotta stop this. We gotta stop it.’”
Despite the disagreement, Trump emphasized that his ties with the Israeli prime minister remain positive, describing their relationship as “very good.”
The president also rejected allegations that Netanyahu had influenced him into taking military action against Iran. Trump dismissed those claims outright, stating that anyone advancing such arguments was “the enemy.”
Meanwhile, Israel has continued military operations in Lebanon, saying the campaign targets Hezbollah personnel and infrastructure. Reports indicate that Israeli forces have expanded their activities in southern Lebanon and recently took control of Beaufort Castle, a historic fortress overlooking the Litani River.
Lebanese officials reported on Wednesday that Israeli military actions since early March have resulted in more than 3,500 deaths.
The latest developments have prompted criticism from Iran, whose officials argue that understandings reached between Washington and Tehran regarding a ceasefire should also apply to Lebanon. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reportedly warned on Tuesday that continued Israeli operations risk undermining diplomatic efforts in the region.
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