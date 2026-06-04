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EU Parliament Shifts to European Search Engine in Digital Sovereignty Drive
(MENAFN) The European Parliament is reportedly preparing to make the European-developed search engine Qwant the default search tool on its internal computer systems, replacing Google as part of broader efforts to strengthen digital independence and data protection.
According to an internal document cited by reports, the transition began on June 4 and will affect approximately 720 members of parliament along with thousands of employees working within the institution.
The move is said to reflect the Parliament’s focus on enhancing digital sovereignty and safeguarding users’ personal information. Under the new arrangement, searches made through the address bars of Firefox and Edge browsers on parliamentary devices will automatically be directed through Qwant.
Described in the document as a “privacy-focused European search engine,” Qwant was launched in France in 2013 and is designed to operate without tracking users or collecting personal data. The company is currently owned by Qwant SAS, which is part of the French cloud technology group Synfonium.
Despite the change, users within the Parliament will reportedly retain the ability to select alternative search engines or modify their default browser settings if they choose.
The decision comes amid wider European efforts to reduce reliance on foreign technology providers, particularly major American firms that continue to dominate key sectors of the digital economy. Companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Amazon account for a significant share of the global cloud-computing market, while US-based firms remain leading competitors in artificial intelligence development.
The search engine transition coincides with the unveiling of a new European technology sovereignty initiative intended to promote domestic digital solutions and lessen dependence on external technology infrastructure.
The broader strategy has sparked debate among policymakers and industry observers. Supporters argue that strengthening European technological capabilities is necessary for greater independence and security. Critics, however, contend that such measures risk moving toward digital protectionism, potentially limiting competition, fragmenting online services, and expanding the influence of European regulatory standards in areas such as content moderation, artificial intelligence oversight, and the fight against disinformation.
According to an internal document cited by reports, the transition began on June 4 and will affect approximately 720 members of parliament along with thousands of employees working within the institution.
The move is said to reflect the Parliament’s focus on enhancing digital sovereignty and safeguarding users’ personal information. Under the new arrangement, searches made through the address bars of Firefox and Edge browsers on parliamentary devices will automatically be directed through Qwant.
Described in the document as a “privacy-focused European search engine,” Qwant was launched in France in 2013 and is designed to operate without tracking users or collecting personal data. The company is currently owned by Qwant SAS, which is part of the French cloud technology group Synfonium.
Despite the change, users within the Parliament will reportedly retain the ability to select alternative search engines or modify their default browser settings if they choose.
The decision comes amid wider European efforts to reduce reliance on foreign technology providers, particularly major American firms that continue to dominate key sectors of the digital economy. Companies such as Google, Microsoft, and Amazon account for a significant share of the global cloud-computing market, while US-based firms remain leading competitors in artificial intelligence development.
The search engine transition coincides with the unveiling of a new European technology sovereignty initiative intended to promote domestic digital solutions and lessen dependence on external technology infrastructure.
The broader strategy has sparked debate among policymakers and industry observers. Supporters argue that strengthening European technological capabilities is necessary for greater independence and security. Critics, however, contend that such measures risk moving toward digital protectionism, potentially limiting competition, fragmenting online services, and expanding the influence of European regulatory standards in areas such as content moderation, artificial intelligence oversight, and the fight against disinformation.
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