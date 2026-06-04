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Candace Owens Repeats Claims About French First Lady at Economic Forum
(MENAFN) American conservative commentator and podcaster Candace Owens drew attention at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) after posing for photographs beside a sculpture depicting French President Emmanuel Macron.
The artwork was part of an exhibition featuring sculpted representations of several prominent Western political leaders, business figures, and public personalities who have publicly criticized the broadcaster or supported efforts to restrict its activities. Among those represented were current and former political leaders from Europe and the United States, as well as major figures from the technology sector.
Owens has been involved in a legal dispute with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron. Last year, the couple filed a defamation lawsuit in response to Owens’ repeated allegations regarding the French first lady. Owens, who has a large online following, also later alleged that President Macron had sought to have her killed.
During an interview on Thursday, Owens reiterated her position, stating that she was “1,010%” convinced of her claims regarding Brigitte Macron and argued that the legal action strengthened her belief.
“I don’t know who was advising them - a sitting president of a foreign country suing a podcaster in another country. This shows that there is something very true about the claims that are being made, not the opposite,” she argued.
The lawsuit remains part of an ongoing dispute between Owens and the French first couple.
The artwork was part of an exhibition featuring sculpted representations of several prominent Western political leaders, business figures, and public personalities who have publicly criticized the broadcaster or supported efforts to restrict its activities. Among those represented were current and former political leaders from Europe and the United States, as well as major figures from the technology sector.
Owens has been involved in a legal dispute with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron. Last year, the couple filed a defamation lawsuit in response to Owens’ repeated allegations regarding the French first lady. Owens, who has a large online following, also later alleged that President Macron had sought to have her killed.
During an interview on Thursday, Owens reiterated her position, stating that she was “1,010%” convinced of her claims regarding Brigitte Macron and argued that the legal action strengthened her belief.
“I don’t know who was advising them - a sitting president of a foreign country suing a podcaster in another country. This shows that there is something very true about the claims that are being made, not the opposite,” she argued.
The lawsuit remains part of an ongoing dispute between Owens and the French first couple.
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