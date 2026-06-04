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Erdogan Hosts Niger’s Leader for Official Visit in Ankara
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan formally welcomed Nigerien President Abdourahamane Tchiani in Ankara on Thursday during a state ceremony held at the presidential complex.
Tchiani arrived at the venue accompanied by a mounted cavalry escort, which led his motorcade to the presidential residence, where Erdogan greeted him upon arrival.
The ceremony included the performance of the national anthems of both countries by a military band. As part of the official proceedings, flags and soldiers symbolizing the 16 historic Turkic states were displayed, while a 21-gun salute marked the occasion.
During the event, the Nigerien president reviewed the honor guard and exchanged greetings with military personnel. The two leaders then presented members of their respective delegations.
Following the welcoming ceremony, Erdogan and Tchiani posed for official photographs in front of the Turkish and Nigerien national flags before beginning their bilateral discussions.
According to the schedule, the two presidents were also set to lead expanded delegation meetings, witness the signing of cooperation agreements, and participate in a joint press conference.
Later in the day, Erdogan was expected to host a formal dinner in honor of the visiting Nigerien leader.
A number of high-ranking Turkish officials attended the ceremony, including Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalin, and Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.
Tchiani arrived at the venue accompanied by a mounted cavalry escort, which led his motorcade to the presidential residence, where Erdogan greeted him upon arrival.
The ceremony included the performance of the national anthems of both countries by a military band. As part of the official proceedings, flags and soldiers symbolizing the 16 historic Turkic states were displayed, while a 21-gun salute marked the occasion.
During the event, the Nigerien president reviewed the honor guard and exchanged greetings with military personnel. The two leaders then presented members of their respective delegations.
Following the welcoming ceremony, Erdogan and Tchiani posed for official photographs in front of the Turkish and Nigerien national flags before beginning their bilateral discussions.
According to the schedule, the two presidents were also set to lead expanded delegation meetings, witness the signing of cooperation agreements, and participate in a joint press conference.
Later in the day, Erdogan was expected to host a formal dinner in honor of the visiting Nigerien leader.
A number of high-ranking Turkish officials attended the ceremony, including Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Defense Minister Yasar Guler, Trade Minister Omer Bolat, National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalin, and Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.
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