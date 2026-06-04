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German SPD Members Push for Stronger Criticism of Israel
(MENAFN) Several lawmakers from Germany’s co-governing Social Democratic Party (SPD) have called on the party leadership to adopt a firmer position toward Israel, citing developments in Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon.
According to reports, Adis Ahmetovic, the SPD parliamentary group’s foreign policy spokesperson in the Bundestag, argued that the party should speak more openly about what he described as violations of international law linked to Israeli policies and military actions in the region.
Israel is responsible for tens of thousands of deaths in the Gaza Strip, “a ruthless settlement policy in the West Bank, and massive suffering among the civilian population in Lebanon,” Ahmetovic said.
“As the SPD, we must clearly call out these ongoing violations of international law if we do not want to be accused of applying double standards,” he added.
Another SPD lawmaker, Isabel Cademartori, also urged party leaders to take a more explicit stance on the conflict. Addressing senior party figures Lars Klingbeil and Baerbel Bas, she called for a clearer assessment of Israel’s actions in Gaza.
“I have long wanted the party leadership to clearly state that Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip violate international law and to act accordingly,” she said.
Cademartori further argued that Germany should not obstruct potential European measures directed at the Israeli government if such proposals are being discussed at the EU level.
“The fact that we are not taking a clearer stance is costing the SPD trust and prestige,” Cademartori said.
The comments come amid ongoing debate within Germany over the government’s approach to the conflict. Critics have argued that Berlin has been reluctant to join other countries in publicly characterizing Israeli military actions in Gaza as violations of international law.
Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul recently acknowledged that Germany’s positions on both the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Israel may have influenced support for the country’s unsuccessful bid for a seat on the UN Security Council, according to reports.
According to reports, Adis Ahmetovic, the SPD parliamentary group’s foreign policy spokesperson in the Bundestag, argued that the party should speak more openly about what he described as violations of international law linked to Israeli policies and military actions in the region.
Israel is responsible for tens of thousands of deaths in the Gaza Strip, “a ruthless settlement policy in the West Bank, and massive suffering among the civilian population in Lebanon,” Ahmetovic said.
“As the SPD, we must clearly call out these ongoing violations of international law if we do not want to be accused of applying double standards,” he added.
Another SPD lawmaker, Isabel Cademartori, also urged party leaders to take a more explicit stance on the conflict. Addressing senior party figures Lars Klingbeil and Baerbel Bas, she called for a clearer assessment of Israel’s actions in Gaza.
“I have long wanted the party leadership to clearly state that Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip violate international law and to act accordingly,” she said.
Cademartori further argued that Germany should not obstruct potential European measures directed at the Israeli government if such proposals are being discussed at the EU level.
“The fact that we are not taking a clearer stance is costing the SPD trust and prestige,” Cademartori said.
The comments come amid ongoing debate within Germany over the government’s approach to the conflict. Critics have argued that Berlin has been reluctant to join other countries in publicly characterizing Israeli military actions in Gaza as violations of international law.
Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul recently acknowledged that Germany’s positions on both the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Israel may have influenced support for the country’s unsuccessful bid for a seat on the UN Security Council, according to reports.
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