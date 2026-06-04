403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lebanese Forces Enter Southern Border Town Following Israeli Pullout
(MENAFN) Lebanese army units moved into the southern town of Dibbine on Thursday after Israeli troops withdrew from the area, according to official reports.
The deployment took place in the Marjayoun district, where Lebanese soldiers entered the town shortly after the departure of Israeli forces, reports said.
According to official accounts, the move follows several days of heightened military activity in and around the town, including artillery fire and demolition operations that caused damage to the area.
The development comes one day after Lebanon and Israel reached an understanding aimed at reinforcing an existing ceasefire. As part of the arrangement, both sides agreed to establish “pilot zones” in southern Lebanon where the Lebanese army would assume sole control of security, with no role for non-state armed groups.
The agreement was announced in a joint statement issued after a fourth round of negotiations facilitated by the United States and held at the State Department on Wednesday.
The latest talks followed weeks of escalating tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border. Reports indicate that near-daily Israeli military strikes have continued in Lebanon since early March, despite a ceasefire that entered into force on April 17 and was subsequently extended through the beginning of July.
According to Lebanese authorities, the ongoing hostilities have resulted in more than 3,500 deaths since March 2.
The deployment took place in the Marjayoun district, where Lebanese soldiers entered the town shortly after the departure of Israeli forces, reports said.
According to official accounts, the move follows several days of heightened military activity in and around the town, including artillery fire and demolition operations that caused damage to the area.
The development comes one day after Lebanon and Israel reached an understanding aimed at reinforcing an existing ceasefire. As part of the arrangement, both sides agreed to establish “pilot zones” in southern Lebanon where the Lebanese army would assume sole control of security, with no role for non-state armed groups.
The agreement was announced in a joint statement issued after a fourth round of negotiations facilitated by the United States and held at the State Department on Wednesday.
The latest talks followed weeks of escalating tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border. Reports indicate that near-daily Israeli military strikes have continued in Lebanon since early March, despite a ceasefire that entered into force on April 17 and was subsequently extended through the beginning of July.
According to Lebanese authorities, the ongoing hostilities have resulted in more than 3,500 deaths since March 2.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment