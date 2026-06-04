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Russian Envoy Says He Spoke With US Officials on Economic Cooperation
(MENAFN) A senior Russian presidential envoy has said he recently held a phone conversation with US representatives, including Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, focusing on potential economic cooperation between Moscow and Washington.
Kirill Dmitriev stated on Thursday that the call took place “just yesterday,” speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum when asked by state media.
“There’s ongoing dialogue, because the American side is trying to promote peace, and the American side is telling the Ukrainian side that they need to embrace peace – not constant provocation and confrontation,” Dmitriev said.
He added that discussions between the two sides also included possible joint investment initiatives and broader economic projects.
“Accordingly, we are preparing for joint investment with the US in various projects that are beneficial for both Russia and the US, including in Russia,” he said.
The US officials mentioned in the remarks have not publicly confirmed the reported phone call.
According to reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously indicated that communication channels between Moscow and Washington remain open, although formal discussions related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict are currently paused.
Kirill Dmitriev stated on Thursday that the call took place “just yesterday,” speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum when asked by state media.
“There’s ongoing dialogue, because the American side is trying to promote peace, and the American side is telling the Ukrainian side that they need to embrace peace – not constant provocation and confrontation,” Dmitriev said.
He added that discussions between the two sides also included possible joint investment initiatives and broader economic projects.
“Accordingly, we are preparing for joint investment with the US in various projects that are beneficial for both Russia and the US, including in Russia,” he said.
The US officials mentioned in the remarks have not publicly confirmed the reported phone call.
According to reports, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously indicated that communication channels between Moscow and Washington remain open, although formal discussions related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict are currently paused.
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