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Trump Criticizes Congressional Vote to Restrict Iran Military Authority
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has condemned a recent congressional vote aimed at limiting presidential war powers related to US military activity involving Iran, describing the move as “unpatriotic.”
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump criticized lawmakers who supported a resolution intended to curb executive authority over ongoing military operations.
“Yesterday, in a meaningless vote, the House voted, 4 bad Republicans and all of the Dumocrats, to limit my War Powers, right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Trump wrote.
The US House of Representatives passed the war powers resolution on Wednesday by a narrow margin of 215–208, with four Republican lawmakers joining Democrats in supporting the measure.
Reacting to the outcome, Trump wrote: “Who would do such an unpatriotic thing. They know where the negotiations stand. The Democrats are fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome. They would rather have our Country fail than give me another, of many, victories,” adding criticism of the Republicans who broke ranks.
“The four Republicans, that’s a whole other story - They’re GRANDSTANDERS! They should be ashamed of themselves.”
According to reports, Democratic lawmakers have repeatedly introduced measures in both chambers of Congress seeking to restrict presidential authority over military engagement with Iran. Support for these efforts has gradually increased among some Republican members.
The resolution now moves to the Senate for further consideration. However, even if approved by both chambers, its legal enforceability remains uncertain due to longstanding constitutional debates over war powers and executive authority.
Under the US Constitution, Congress holds the authority to declare war. At the same time, US administrations have often disputed how the 1973 War Powers Resolution applies in practice, particularly regarding short-term or undeclared military engagements.
The legislation generally requires the president to obtain congressional approval to continue military hostilities beyond 60 days, though interpretations of what constitutes “hostilities” have remained contested across administrations.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump criticized lawmakers who supported a resolution intended to curb executive authority over ongoing military operations.
“Yesterday, in a meaningless vote, the House voted, 4 bad Republicans and all of the Dumocrats, to limit my War Powers, right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Trump wrote.
The US House of Representatives passed the war powers resolution on Wednesday by a narrow margin of 215–208, with four Republican lawmakers joining Democrats in supporting the measure.
Reacting to the outcome, Trump wrote: “Who would do such an unpatriotic thing. They know where the negotiations stand. The Democrats are fueled by Trump Derangement Syndrome. They would rather have our Country fail than give me another, of many, victories,” adding criticism of the Republicans who broke ranks.
“The four Republicans, that’s a whole other story - They’re GRANDSTANDERS! They should be ashamed of themselves.”
According to reports, Democratic lawmakers have repeatedly introduced measures in both chambers of Congress seeking to restrict presidential authority over military engagement with Iran. Support for these efforts has gradually increased among some Republican members.
The resolution now moves to the Senate for further consideration. However, even if approved by both chambers, its legal enforceability remains uncertain due to longstanding constitutional debates over war powers and executive authority.
Under the US Constitution, Congress holds the authority to declare war. At the same time, US administrations have often disputed how the 1973 War Powers Resolution applies in practice, particularly regarding short-term or undeclared military engagements.
The legislation generally requires the president to obtain congressional approval to continue military hostilities beyond 60 days, though interpretations of what constitutes “hostilities” have remained contested across administrations.
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