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Saudi Developer Unveils Major Expansion Project in Mecca
(MENAFN) Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction has announced plans for a new large-scale urban project in Mecca called Masar Gardens, marking the company’s second major destination development in the holy city.
The project will build on the existing Masar Destination development and is intended to function as an extension that introduces a more integrated urban environment. It is expected to feature modern architectural design, public spaces, and improved amenities aimed at both residents and visitors.
The initiative forms part of the company’s broader five-year strategy to expand its portfolio of urban developments across western Saudi Arabia, moving beyond reliance on a single flagship project.
According to the company’s chief executive, the launch represents a key step in diversifying its real estate activities and increasing its influence in the urban development sector.
“The launch of the new destination represents a pivotal step in the company’s journey toward diversifying its development portfolio and expanding its impact within the urban destinations sector,” said CEO Yasser Abuateek.
He added that the project is designed to create active community spaces while maintaining the distinctive character and identity of its location.
Masar Gardens will be developed through a structured partnership model involving multiple entities. Umm Al Qura will oversee the project as the lead developer, while the Makkah Construction and Development Company will act as a financial partner responsible for funding compensation for property owners.
Al Rajhi Union Real Estate Company will serve as the technical partner, carrying out development works and covering associated costs in exchange for a share in the project’s investment structure.
The development will be implemented in stages in line with long-term urban planning objectives. The project will span approximately 1.2 million square meters, including two main zones in West and South Hindawiyah, collectively covering more than 11 million square feet.
According to reports, the phased rollout is intended to support sustainable growth and ensure gradual integration into the surrounding urban fabric.
The project will build on the existing Masar Destination development and is intended to function as an extension that introduces a more integrated urban environment. It is expected to feature modern architectural design, public spaces, and improved amenities aimed at both residents and visitors.
The initiative forms part of the company’s broader five-year strategy to expand its portfolio of urban developments across western Saudi Arabia, moving beyond reliance on a single flagship project.
According to the company’s chief executive, the launch represents a key step in diversifying its real estate activities and increasing its influence in the urban development sector.
“The launch of the new destination represents a pivotal step in the company’s journey toward diversifying its development portfolio and expanding its impact within the urban destinations sector,” said CEO Yasser Abuateek.
He added that the project is designed to create active community spaces while maintaining the distinctive character and identity of its location.
Masar Gardens will be developed through a structured partnership model involving multiple entities. Umm Al Qura will oversee the project as the lead developer, while the Makkah Construction and Development Company will act as a financial partner responsible for funding compensation for property owners.
Al Rajhi Union Real Estate Company will serve as the technical partner, carrying out development works and covering associated costs in exchange for a share in the project’s investment structure.
The development will be implemented in stages in line with long-term urban planning objectives. The project will span approximately 1.2 million square meters, including two main zones in West and South Hindawiyah, collectively covering more than 11 million square feet.
According to reports, the phased rollout is intended to support sustainable growth and ensure gradual integration into the surrounding urban fabric.
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