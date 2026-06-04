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Lebanese Military Enters Southern Town After Israeli Withdrawal
(MENAFN) Lebanese army forces have entered the southern town of Dibbine after Israeli troops withdrew from the area, according to reports citing Lebanese news agency.
The agency said army units moved into the town in the Marjayoun district shortly after Israeli forces left the area.
The deployment follows several days of heightened military activity, including shelling and demolition operations that affected the town and surrounding areas.
The move comes one day after Lebanon and Israel agreed to extend a fragile ceasefire and establish “pilot zones” under which the Lebanese army would assume exclusive control, excluding non-state armed groups.
The agreement was announced in a joint statement following a fourth round of US-mediated discussions held at the State Department.
The talks followed weeks of near-daily Israeli strikes in Lebanon that, according to reports, have caused thousands of deaths since March 2, despite a ceasefire that initially took effect in April and was later extended.
The agency said army units moved into the town in the Marjayoun district shortly after Israeli forces left the area.
The deployment follows several days of heightened military activity, including shelling and demolition operations that affected the town and surrounding areas.
The move comes one day after Lebanon and Israel agreed to extend a fragile ceasefire and establish “pilot zones” under which the Lebanese army would assume exclusive control, excluding non-state armed groups.
The agreement was announced in a joint statement following a fourth round of US-mediated discussions held at the State Department.
The talks followed weeks of near-daily Israeli strikes in Lebanon that, according to reports, have caused thousands of deaths since March 2, despite a ceasefire that initially took effect in April and was later extended.
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