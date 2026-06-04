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Russian Envoy Reports Call with US Officials on Economic Cooperation

Russian Envoy Reports Call with US Officials on Economic Cooperation


2026-06-04 09:14:32
(MENAFN) Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev said Thursday that he held a phone call with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, focusing on economic cooperation between the two countries, according to reports.

Dmitriev said the call took place “just yesterday” and was part of ongoing discussions linked to broader diplomatic efforts.

“There’s ongoing dialogue, because the American side is trying to promote peace, and the American side is telling the Ukrainian side that they need to embrace peace – not constant provocation and confrontation,” he said.

He added that both sides are discussing potential investment projects and wider economic initiatives.

“Accordingly, we are preparing for joint investment with the US in various projects that are beneficial for both Russia and the US, including in Russia,” Dmitriev said.

US officials, including Witkoff and Kushner, have not publicly confirmed that the call took place.

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