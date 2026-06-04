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EU Nears Ukraine Accession Talks After Hungary Deal

EU Nears Ukraine Accession Talks After Hungary Deal


2026-06-04 09:12:22
(MENAFN) The European Commission said Thursday it expects progress in Ukraine’s EU accession process, with the first negotiation chapter potentially opening soon following a breakthrough agreement between Hungary and Ukraine on minority rights, according to reports.

Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier welcomed the agreement between Budapest and Kyiv, describing it as a significant step forward for Ukraine’s bid to join the European Union.

“The commission welcomes the constructive negotiations between Hungary and Ukraine and the agreement to address the remaining issues concerning the rights of people belonging to national minorities in Ukraine,” Mercier told reporters during a midday briefing.

He said the deal reflects efforts by both sides to resolve long-standing disputes and is linked to reforms required under Ukraine’s EU accession framework.

“This is an important step that paves the way to the opening of fundamental clusters for Ukraine and Moldova,” he added.

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