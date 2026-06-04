Canadian Silver Hunter Secures Property Access And Rights, Provides Sample Results
|Sample
|Au (g/t
|Ag (g/t)
|Cu (ppm)
|EC2-001
|0.20
|196.00
|5,990.00
|EC2-002
|0.15
|350.00
|5,850.00
|EC2-003
|4.10
|4,172.00
|18,000.00
At the EC2 location the stockpile is comprised of material from the nearby mine which consisted of "low sulfidation-type" mineralization in veins cutting andesitic volcanic rock. Mineralization in the veins consists of sulfides of acanthite, chalcopyrite, pyrite, galena, sphalerite and gold.
CSH has determined that there is a reasonably high potential that these stockpiles contain silver, gold, copper, lead and zinc and that reprocessing of these stockpiles could offer the Company an opportunity to potentially unlock substantial metal value from these stockpiles.
The EC2 sampling was performed by taking vertical cuts of 1 m along various parts of the muck pile, located at UTM 0271886E, 2063972N. Sampling was done directly by taking the material and placing it into a sample bag which was then tagged and tied up. Grab samples are selective in nature, are not representative of the overall mineralization, and should not be relied upon as indicative of average grades or the continuity of mineralization across the property.
Sampling and QA/QC Procedures
Each sample was dried and then crushed to 70% passing -2mm and a representative 1kg split was taken by riffle splitting. The split was then pulverized to 85% passing -75 micron and approximately 150g was bagged and labelled, with the remainder being returned to CSH. Gold analyses were performed by 50g fire assay with an atomic absorption finish (method Man-Tec-002). Silver and copper analyses were performed by 4-acid Aqua Regia total dissolution with ICP-OES finish (method Man-Tec-002) performed at the Ensayes Y Representaciones S.A DE CV (ERSA) lab in Miguel Aleman Torreon Coah., Mexico. ERSA Global is independent of CSH and is an accredited PJLA testing Accreditatión #6474 (ISO/IEC 17025:2005).
The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Daniel Leroux, P.Geo., Independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Canadian Silver Hunter Inc.
Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on silver, gold and copper exploration in Mexico and Canada. For further details about the Company's projects, plans and results please visit the Company's website at .
For more information please contact:
Jeffrey Hunter
President & CEO
(416) 707-4230
...
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Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information
Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, and commodity prices. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward- looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.
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Source: Canadian Silver Hunter Inc.
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