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US House Approves War Powers Measure to End Iran Hostilities
(MENAFN) The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a war powers resolution aimed at ending U.S. military involvement in hostilities involving Iran, according to reports.
The measure was approved by a narrow vote of 215–208 in the lower chamber of Congress.
The resolution was introduced by Representative Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, amid ongoing political debate over presidential war authority.
Supporters of the measure argued that Congress must reassert its constitutional role in decisions involving military engagement.
Democrats have repeatedly pushed similar efforts in both chambers of Congress, with some Republicans increasingly joining calls to restrict executive war powers in recent weeks.
Meeks described the vote as a notable bipartisan response to what he characterized as an “illegal and costly war” involving Iran.
“Trump's war has failed to accomplish the Trump administration’s stated goals with respect to Iran. If anything, it has pushed a diplomatic resolution of Iran’s nuclear program further away," he said.
He also argued that the conflict has weakened U.S. negotiating credibility and strengthened Iran’s strategic leverage in the region, particularly regarding control over key maritime routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.
The measure was approved by a narrow vote of 215–208 in the lower chamber of Congress.
The resolution was introduced by Representative Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, amid ongoing political debate over presidential war authority.
Supporters of the measure argued that Congress must reassert its constitutional role in decisions involving military engagement.
Democrats have repeatedly pushed similar efforts in both chambers of Congress, with some Republicans increasingly joining calls to restrict executive war powers in recent weeks.
Meeks described the vote as a notable bipartisan response to what he characterized as an “illegal and costly war” involving Iran.
“Trump's war has failed to accomplish the Trump administration’s stated goals with respect to Iran. If anything, it has pushed a diplomatic resolution of Iran’s nuclear program further away," he said.
He also argued that the conflict has weakened U.S. negotiating credibility and strengthened Iran’s strategic leverage in the region, particularly regarding control over key maritime routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.
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