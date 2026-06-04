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Zelenskyy Calls for Stronger Air Defense Support After NATO Talks in Kyiv
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday urged additional international assistance to reinforce Ukraine’s anti-ballistic defense systems following high-level talks in Kyiv with NATO officials and allied ambassadors.
Zelenskyy said he met NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte along with representatives from all NATO member states during a Ukraine–NATO Council session held in the Ukrainian capital.
He stated that allies reiterated their continued support for Ukraine throughout the discussions.
"Today, Mark Rutte was in Ukraine, together with ambassadors of all NATO member states. The Ukraine–NATO Council met," he said.
According to Zelenskyy, the meeting delivered a clear message that Ukraine requires expanded assistance, particularly in enhancing its ability to intercept ballistic threats.
He also said participating countries approved additional contributions under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism, with deliveries expected to begin in June.
The PURL framework, launched under an initiative involving U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, allows NATO members to fund and supply weapons to Ukraine by purchasing equipment from U.S. stockpiles.
Zelenskyy said he met NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte along with representatives from all NATO member states during a Ukraine–NATO Council session held in the Ukrainian capital.
He stated that allies reiterated their continued support for Ukraine throughout the discussions.
"Today, Mark Rutte was in Ukraine, together with ambassadors of all NATO member states. The Ukraine–NATO Council met," he said.
According to Zelenskyy, the meeting delivered a clear message that Ukraine requires expanded assistance, particularly in enhancing its ability to intercept ballistic threats.
He also said participating countries approved additional contributions under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism, with deliveries expected to begin in June.
The PURL framework, launched under an initiative involving U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, allows NATO members to fund and supply weapons to Ukraine by purchasing equipment from U.S. stockpiles.
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