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MOHAMED HAMAKI's EXCLUSIVE RELEASE ON ANGHAMI TRIGGERS ONE OF THE BIGGEST MUSIC MOMENTS OF 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Samma3ony generates 15 million streams as daily listens increase by more than 1,000% within days of its exclusive release on Anghami. Dubai, United Arab Emirates,June 2026 – Just days after its exclusive release on Anghami, Mohamed Hamaki's new album“Samma3ony” has become one of the biggest music success stories of the year. Setting new records across the platform, the release demonstrates how artist-first release strategies can create deeper audience engagement while opening new opportunities for Arab talent across the region. Since the release of its first single on 21 May, Hamaki's daily streams on Anghami have increased by more than 1000%; with the album surpassing 15 million streams as of 2 June, making it one of the platform's most significant artist growth stories and one of its strongest album debuts to date. As of 2 June, Hamaki holds the number one position on the Top Anghami chart, with 18 of the top 20 spots occupied by tracks from the album. The release also drove record engagement in Egypt over the weekend, with Anghami recording its highest daily unique listener counts across Friday, Saturday and Sunday – marking the strongest weekend performance on the platform this year. This level of engagement reflects the scale at which audiences are connecting with the album, transforming its release into a genuine cultural moment across the region and demonstrating the enduring influence of Arabic music's biggest artists. The performance of Samma3ony reflects Anghami's ongoing commitment to championing Arab artists and supporting meaningful release moments that connect audiences with music at scale. As the home of Arabic music, Anghami continues to be the platform where the region's biggest artists choose to launch their most significant work.
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