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Turkish Business Surge in Ivory Coast
(MENAFN) Turkey is rapidly deepening its economic footprint in Ivory Coast, drawn by the West African nation's political stability, investor-friendly climate, and robust economic momentum, according to Ankara's top diplomat in Abidjan.
Ivory Coast has emerged as a prime destination for Turkish capital across a broad range of industries — including construction, energy, agriculture, food production, textiles, logistics, and manufacturing. Approximately 100 Turkish entrepreneurs are currently active on the ground, collectively pushing bilateral trade beyond the $1.5 billion mark.
Ambassador Deniz Erdogan Barim told Anadolu that ties between the two nations are in an "excellent" state, buoyed by frequent high-level exchanges and the "great popularity" Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commands not only in Ivory Coast but across the wider African continent.
Beyond trade, Barim noted that cooperation has extended into political affairs, agriculture, health, and humanitarian work — with organizations including the Turkish Diyanet Foundation and the Turkish Red Crescent maintaining an active presence in the country.
"Our trade volume doubled reaching around $1.5 billion and Türkiye is collaborating with the Ivory Coast on exchanging know-how, education, military relations, and defense with around 40 agreements," she said. "Erdogan set a target of $1 billion for the trade volume between the two countries, and we have not only achieved this figure by 2025 but we exceeded it."
Investment flows have followed a similarly steep upward trajectory.
"Turkish investments here are rose, too, with major Turkish firms such as Sanko and Oyak primarily working in cement and ready-mix concrete investments — additionally, a cocoa pressing plant has been established and most recently a chemical plant began operations, with two more investments to come," she added.
Momentum is being sustained through an aggressive schedule of business-to-business engagements. "This year we're organizing 12 trade events across all sectors in Abidjan and the Ivory Coast announced its 2026–2030 development plan," she said. "The Ivorian side is inviting Turkish business organizations and private sector investors to the consultation group meeting to be held here on July 8-9, where infrastructure projects to be included in the development plan will be discussed."
Ivory Coast's appeal, Barim stressed, extends well beyond Turkey's interest. "Various other countries have also shown intense interest in the Ivory Coast as this is a country attracting investments due to being considered reliable," she added.
Ivory Coast has emerged as a prime destination for Turkish capital across a broad range of industries — including construction, energy, agriculture, food production, textiles, logistics, and manufacturing. Approximately 100 Turkish entrepreneurs are currently active on the ground, collectively pushing bilateral trade beyond the $1.5 billion mark.
Ambassador Deniz Erdogan Barim told Anadolu that ties between the two nations are in an "excellent" state, buoyed by frequent high-level exchanges and the "great popularity" Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commands not only in Ivory Coast but across the wider African continent.
Beyond trade, Barim noted that cooperation has extended into political affairs, agriculture, health, and humanitarian work — with organizations including the Turkish Diyanet Foundation and the Turkish Red Crescent maintaining an active presence in the country.
"Our trade volume doubled reaching around $1.5 billion and Türkiye is collaborating with the Ivory Coast on exchanging know-how, education, military relations, and defense with around 40 agreements," she said. "Erdogan set a target of $1 billion for the trade volume between the two countries, and we have not only achieved this figure by 2025 but we exceeded it."
Investment flows have followed a similarly steep upward trajectory.
"Turkish investments here are rose, too, with major Turkish firms such as Sanko and Oyak primarily working in cement and ready-mix concrete investments — additionally, a cocoa pressing plant has been established and most recently a chemical plant began operations, with two more investments to come," she added.
Momentum is being sustained through an aggressive schedule of business-to-business engagements. "This year we're organizing 12 trade events across all sectors in Abidjan and the Ivory Coast announced its 2026–2030 development plan," she said. "The Ivorian side is inviting Turkish business organizations and private sector investors to the consultation group meeting to be held here on July 8-9, where infrastructure projects to be included in the development plan will be discussed."
Ivory Coast's appeal, Barim stressed, extends well beyond Turkey's interest. "Various other countries have also shown intense interest in the Ivory Coast as this is a country attracting investments due to being considered reliable," she added.
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