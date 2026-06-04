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Palestine Calls Out Israel's 'Madness' Over West Bank Settlement Plan
(MENAFN) The Palestinian Authority has sharply condemned Israel's approval of 2,162 new settlement units in the occupied West Bank, demanding immediate US intervention to halt what it called Israeli "madness."
"All settlement activity is illegal under international law and does not confer legitimacy to anyone," the authority said in a statement carried by an official news agency.
The authority described the move as a "blatant challenge to international law and UN resolutions" — singling out UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which explicitly affirms the illegality of Israeli settlements across all occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.
Holding Israeli authorities directly accountable for the "serious consequences" of continued settlement expansion, the authority warned the policies risk driving the region toward "further cycles of violence and escalation."
Washington was put on notice in pointed terms, with the authority calling on the US administration to intervene immediately "to stop the Israeli madness if it genuinely seeks to promote security and stability in the region and globally."
The statement stressed that the Palestinian people would remain "steadfast on their land and committed to their legitimate national rights," vowing that no settlement plan would extinguish their pursuit of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The condemnation followed Israel's Higher Planning Council green-lighting construction across several existing illegal outposts: 1,006 units in the Gevaot settlement within the Gush Etzion bloc south of Bethlehem, 922 units in Har Brakha settlement south of Nablus, and 234 units in Kiryat Arba, built on land belonging to the city of Hebron.
Palestinians view the approvals as part of an accelerating Israeli strategy to entrench settlements, seize Palestinian land, and impose irreversible facts on the ground.
"All settlement activity is illegal under international law and does not confer legitimacy to anyone," the authority said in a statement carried by an official news agency.
The authority described the move as a "blatant challenge to international law and UN resolutions" — singling out UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which explicitly affirms the illegality of Israeli settlements across all occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.
Holding Israeli authorities directly accountable for the "serious consequences" of continued settlement expansion, the authority warned the policies risk driving the region toward "further cycles of violence and escalation."
Washington was put on notice in pointed terms, with the authority calling on the US administration to intervene immediately "to stop the Israeli madness if it genuinely seeks to promote security and stability in the region and globally."
The statement stressed that the Palestinian people would remain "steadfast on their land and committed to their legitimate national rights," vowing that no settlement plan would extinguish their pursuit of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The condemnation followed Israel's Higher Planning Council green-lighting construction across several existing illegal outposts: 1,006 units in the Gevaot settlement within the Gush Etzion bloc south of Bethlehem, 922 units in Har Brakha settlement south of Nablus, and 234 units in Kiryat Arba, built on land belonging to the city of Hebron.
Palestinians view the approvals as part of an accelerating Israeli strategy to entrench settlements, seize Palestinian land, and impose irreversible facts on the ground.
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