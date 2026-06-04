403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Estonia Builds Hundreds of Secret Ammo Depots in Massive Defense Push
(MENAFN) Estonia is constructing hundreds of new ammunition storage facilities nationwide in one of its most significant defense investment drives to date, a public broadcaster reported Wednesday.
Elmar Vaher, head of the Estonian Centre for Defense Investments, made clear the urgency behind the initiative. "The main effort today is still to complete a sufficient number of ammunition storage facilities, because more ammunition is arriving," he said, noting the depots are designed to serve both Estonian armed forces and allied troops stationed in the country.
Citing security concerns, Vaher declined to reveal the precise number or locations of the installations, but confirmed that "hundreds more" are under construction on top of already existing facilities — each built to rigorous safety and security benchmarks that carry price tags running into the tens of millions of euros.
"We are building to a standard that has been tested by the United States," Vaher said, adding that allied forces and engineers have carried out impact assessments as part of the process.
Vaher also underscored that Estonia is drawing direct lessons from the battlefield. "We listen very closely to our Ukrainian colleagues … because they have real wartime experience," he said.
The sweeping construction effort reflects a broader and sustained shift in Estonian defense policy triggered by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Military spending has since surged, with expenditure projected to hold above 5% of gross domestic product in the years ahead — among the highest defense-to-GDP ratios in the NATO alliance.
Elmar Vaher, head of the Estonian Centre for Defense Investments, made clear the urgency behind the initiative. "The main effort today is still to complete a sufficient number of ammunition storage facilities, because more ammunition is arriving," he said, noting the depots are designed to serve both Estonian armed forces and allied troops stationed in the country.
Citing security concerns, Vaher declined to reveal the precise number or locations of the installations, but confirmed that "hundreds more" are under construction on top of already existing facilities — each built to rigorous safety and security benchmarks that carry price tags running into the tens of millions of euros.
"We are building to a standard that has been tested by the United States," Vaher said, adding that allied forces and engineers have carried out impact assessments as part of the process.
Vaher also underscored that Estonia is drawing direct lessons from the battlefield. "We listen very closely to our Ukrainian colleagues … because they have real wartime experience," he said.
The sweeping construction effort reflects a broader and sustained shift in Estonian defense policy triggered by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Military spending has since surged, with expenditure projected to hold above 5% of gross domestic product in the years ahead — among the highest defense-to-GDP ratios in the NATO alliance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment