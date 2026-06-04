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Russia Expresses Concern Over Reported US–Iran Strikes in Persian Gulf

Russia Expresses Concern Over Reported US–Iran Strikes in Persian Gulf


2026-06-04 04:15:24
(MENAFN) Russia’s Foreign Ministry has expressed concern over a reported new exchange of strikes between the United States and Iran in the Persian Gulf region, warning of the potential for wider military and political escalation.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that Moscow views the situation as highly dangerous and destabilizing.

She stated that Russian information indicates US forces in the Persian Gulf struck radar installations and drone command centers on Iran’s Qeshm Island on Tuesday.

Zakharova also claimed that an Iranian oil tanker attempting to bypass a US-imposed blockade and reach Khark Island was attacked.

According to her remarks, Iran responded overnight with missile strikes targeting the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, as well as the Ali Al Salem and Arifjan military bases in Kuwait.

She further said that Kuwait International Airport’s passenger terminal was hit, citing reports that one person was killed, several were injured, and damage occurred to infrastructure and diplomatic facilities.

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