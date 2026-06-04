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US, South Korea Advance Nuclear Cooperation Discussions
(MENAFN) The United States and South Korea concluded two days of bilateral discussions in Seoul focused on expanding cooperation in the nuclear sector, according to a statement released by US officials.
The consultations, held on Tuesday and Wednesday, were launched by US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker and South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo. Representatives from multiple government agencies on both sides later took part in specialized talks covering various areas of cooperation.
According to the statement, "Both sides committed to work towards delivering tangible outcomes as quickly as possible to establish milestones for reviewing progress throughout the year and to accelerate future consultations."
Reports indicate that several major issues were addressed during the meetings, including South Korea’s interest in developing nuclear-powered submarines, obtaining authority to enrich uranium, and strengthening bilateral collaboration in the shipbuilding industry.
The latest round of consultations comes after a joint fact sheet released in November following discussions between US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. According to available information, the document signaled US support for a framework that could eventually enable South Korea to pursue civilian uranium enrichment and the reprocessing of spent nuclear fuel for peaceful purposes.
Officials from both countries are expected to continue consultations as they work toward concrete outcomes and evaluate progress throughout the year.
The consultations, held on Tuesday and Wednesday, were launched by US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker and South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Park Yoon-joo. Representatives from multiple government agencies on both sides later took part in specialized talks covering various areas of cooperation.
According to the statement, "Both sides committed to work towards delivering tangible outcomes as quickly as possible to establish milestones for reviewing progress throughout the year and to accelerate future consultations."
Reports indicate that several major issues were addressed during the meetings, including South Korea’s interest in developing nuclear-powered submarines, obtaining authority to enrich uranium, and strengthening bilateral collaboration in the shipbuilding industry.
The latest round of consultations comes after a joint fact sheet released in November following discussions between US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. According to available information, the document signaled US support for a framework that could eventually enable South Korea to pursue civilian uranium enrichment and the reprocessing of spent nuclear fuel for peaceful purposes.
Officials from both countries are expected to continue consultations as they work toward concrete outcomes and evaluate progress throughout the year.
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