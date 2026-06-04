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Kim Jong Un Says N. Korea Has Greatly Expanded Nuclear Material Production
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has stated that the country's capacity to produce weapons-grade nuclear material has increased to more than twice its previous level over the last five years, according to information released by state media.
The comments were made during Kim’s visit on Wednesday to a newly opened facility dedicated to the production of nuclear materials. Reports indicated that the visit focused on the country's ongoing efforts to strengthen and expand its nuclear capabilities.
According to state media, Kim argued that continued tensions with what he described as the country's "most ferocious enemies," along with growing security challenges and the possibility of future crises, highlight the "urgency and responsibility" of strengthening the nuclear deterrent in a sustained and accelerated manner.
He further asserted that advances in nuclear technology have created a "mature environment" for the "new next stage of bolstering up the nuclear forces and they offer the possibility of carrying out larger plans."
Discussing future objectives, Kim said, "We have confirmed the order of priority for implementing the ambitious future plan designed to beef up our state's nuclear forces at an exponential rate, as well as a requisite guarantee for the purpose," describing the progress as an "amazing, successful" change beyond "rhetorical description."
The remarks signal North Korea’s intention to continue expanding its nuclear program, with the leadership portraying recent technological and production advances as a foundation for further growth in the country's strategic capabilities.
The comments were made during Kim’s visit on Wednesday to a newly opened facility dedicated to the production of nuclear materials. Reports indicated that the visit focused on the country's ongoing efforts to strengthen and expand its nuclear capabilities.
According to state media, Kim argued that continued tensions with what he described as the country's "most ferocious enemies," along with growing security challenges and the possibility of future crises, highlight the "urgency and responsibility" of strengthening the nuclear deterrent in a sustained and accelerated manner.
He further asserted that advances in nuclear technology have created a "mature environment" for the "new next stage of bolstering up the nuclear forces and they offer the possibility of carrying out larger plans."
Discussing future objectives, Kim said, "We have confirmed the order of priority for implementing the ambitious future plan designed to beef up our state's nuclear forces at an exponential rate, as well as a requisite guarantee for the purpose," describing the progress as an "amazing, successful" change beyond "rhetorical description."
The remarks signal North Korea’s intention to continue expanding its nuclear program, with the leadership portraying recent technological and production advances as a foundation for further growth in the country's strategic capabilities.
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