Inbolt Launches AI-Powered Robot Programming Platform At Automate 2026

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Inbolt, the robot intelligence company that turns digital twins into live robot control, is launching two new capabilities that complete the company's AI vision model for robot guidance: Inbolt Robot Programming and an expanded Inbolt Robot Control. The launch pad is booth #1675 at Automate 2026 in Chicago, June 22-25.

Rudy Cohen, CEO and co-founder of Inbolt, says:“Robot deployment still takes weeks because the digital twin never matches the real factory floor, engineers hand-tune every trajectory during commissioning.

“With Robot Programming, the Vision Model, and Robot Control on a single platform, that gap closes; Engineers build the program from the CAD, our vision model locates the real part, and the robot executes the planned path.

“One platform from perception to motion, on the robots manufacturers already own. That's AI perception built for the factory floor.”

Inbolt Robot Programming for one shot automation

With Robot Programming and Robot Control, Inbolt covers the full path from virtual commissioning to adaptive robot motion control, for stationary and moving-line applications.

Up until now, deploying a robot on a factory floor often takes weeks as engineers carefully build digital twins of the production line, then spend the commissioning window touching up trajectories point by point because the virtual environment never fully matches reality.

If the robot is anchored 2mm off, or parts arrive in unrepeatable positions, every path gets re-taught and tuned by hand.

The latest release of Inbolt Robot Programming, the programming capability inside Inbolt Studio, removes that step entirely. Engineers build the program directly on the CAD model, in the part's own reference frame. At runtime, the Inbolt Vision Model locates the real part and adjusts the robot's motion to execute the planned path exactly.

“No teach pendant. No iterative tuning. No separate workflow for moving lines,” says Cohen.“Weeks of commissioning now works in one shot. The digital twin and the factory floor are the same thing.”

The CAD-based release is available today for Fanuc, Universal Robots and Yaskawa on dynamic (moving line) applications, with broader brand coverage on the roadmap. Two of Inbolt's four booth demonstrations will run it live, so visitors can watch the system go from CAD to executable robot motion in front of them.

Building on US momentum

Inbolt's 20×20 ft Automate booth marks the company's largest US showcase to date.

“Automate in Chicago is where we plant our flag in the US,” says Albane Dersy, COO and Co-founder of Inbolt.“Four live demos, two product launches, a deep integration with Fanuc and Nvidia on the show floor, and a panel on the future of physical AI.

“Our US footprint has expanded across Stellantis, GM, and Toyota plants this year, our team has doubled, and the US contingent doubles again by year-end.”

Inbolt robot control adds Yaskawa

Inbolt's second product release is an expansion of Robot Control, the real-time robot motion execution component of the platform, now running natively on Yaskawa, joining Fanuc, Kuka, ABB, Universal Robots, and Comau.

Robot Control streams corrected joint commands directly into the robot's servo loop at native control frequency, closing the loop between what the vision model sees and how the robot moves.

The Yaskawa expansion brings Inbolt's native robot brand coverage to six, giving manufacturers a single intelligence layer for real-time execution across the brands they already own.

Updates to the Inbolt vision model

Inbolt has also released updates to the Inbolt Vision Model with improved global part localization models. The model now tracks a wider variety of parts, and the Inbolt Studio dashboard exposes part position, detection status, and live performance tests for each use case.

Robotics engineers can troubleshoot and evaluate Inbolt's performance on their specific station inside Inbolt Studio.

Four live demos at booth #1675

Inbolt's booth runs four live demonstrations at Automate, covering the most common automation challenges on the factory floor today:

Real-time unstructured bin-picking on a Universal Robot, powered by a robot-mounted 3D vision system. No fixtures, no part presentation rigs. The dynamic in-hand localization for bin picking has been nominated for an Automate 2026 Innovation Award in the Vision, AI & Software category. Dynamic dispensing on a moving engine on a conveyor, using a Fanuc CRX cobot, with Inbolt Robot Programming running live alongside the demo. Real-time workpiece tracking on a Fanuc CRX at a dedicated workstation with Inbolt Robot Programming live. De-racking parts with a Fanuc CRX.

Real-time bolt tightening at Fanuc's main booth and cobot booth

Inbolt's technology will also run on Fanuc's main booth, where a CRX-20iA/L collaborative robot performs real-time bolt tightening on a moving engine block.

The application combines Inbolt's robot intelligence with Nvidia Jetson AGX Orin processing. As parts travel along a bi-directional conveyor, the robot tracks the motion and tightens without stopping the line.

It's a concrete view of continuous, vision-guided assembly running in production conditions. Inbolt will also be featured on Fanuc's Cobot Booth, running a joint demonstration with integrator partner GCG.

Albane Dersy moderates panel on next era

Inbolt co-founder and COO Albane Dersy will moderate the panel titled The Next Era of Industrial Automation: AI, Robotics, and Flexible Manufacturing on Monday, June 22, 12.15-12.45 pm.

The discussion covers physically accurate simulation, synthetic data, simulation-to-real skill transfer in robot development, and how industrial and collaborative robots are pushing factories beyond fixed automation toward adaptive production.