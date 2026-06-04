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Nine Killed in Israeli Airstrikes on Homes Across Gaza City
(MENAFN) Nine Palestinians lost their lives and dozens of others were injured, including women and children, after a series of Israeli airstrikes struck residential apartments in different parts of Gaza City early Thursday, according to medical sources.
Reports indicate that four separate apartment units were hit in coordinated attacks across the city. The strikes occurred amid continued tensions despite a ceasefire agreement that has been in effect in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 10, 2025.
Medical personnel at Al-Shifa Hospital received the bodies of nine victims along with numerous wounded individuals, according to information provided by healthcare sources.
Officials stated that the condition of several victims reflected the intensity of the attacks. Some bodies were reported to have suffered severe burns, while others arrived at the hospital in a mutilated state.
According to Palestinian figures, the conflict that began in October 2023 has resulted in nearly 73,000 deaths and more than 173,000 injuries across Gaza, with women and children accounting for a large share of the casualties.
Data released by Gaza health authorities further indicate that since the ceasefire took effect in October 2025, Israeli military operations have continued on an almost daily basis, resulting in 936 deaths and 2,903 injuries.
Reports indicate that four separate apartment units were hit in coordinated attacks across the city. The strikes occurred amid continued tensions despite a ceasefire agreement that has been in effect in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 10, 2025.
Medical personnel at Al-Shifa Hospital received the bodies of nine victims along with numerous wounded individuals, according to information provided by healthcare sources.
Officials stated that the condition of several victims reflected the intensity of the attacks. Some bodies were reported to have suffered severe burns, while others arrived at the hospital in a mutilated state.
According to Palestinian figures, the conflict that began in October 2023 has resulted in nearly 73,000 deaths and more than 173,000 injuries across Gaza, with women and children accounting for a large share of the casualties.
Data released by Gaza health authorities further indicate that since the ceasefire took effect in October 2025, Israeli military operations have continued on an almost daily basis, resulting in 936 deaths and 2,903 injuries.
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