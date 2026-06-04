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Trump Reportedly Sets High Threshold for Ending Iran Truce
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has privately indicated to advisers that he does not intend to abandon the current ceasefire with Iran unless Iranian actions result in the deaths of American military personnel, according to reports citing US officials.
The reported position suggests that Trump is seeking to avoid a wider regional confrontation and may be prepared to tolerate limited periods of tension rather than risk a broader military conflict in the Middle East.
Despite the ceasefire remaining in place, recent days have seen some of the most serious exchanges between the two countries since the truce was established in early April. Reports indicate that Iran launched missiles and drones targeting US military sites in the region as well as Kuwait International Airport, with one death reported.
The ongoing dispute surrounding the Strait of Hormuz has also had significant economic consequences. According to reports, restrictions imposed on commercial shipping through the strategic waterway, along with US measures targeting Iranian ports, have disrupted global energy markets and international maritime trade.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the recent military exchanges as responses to specific incidents rather than evidence of a return to full-scale warfare. Speaking at a congressional hearing, he said, “They are happening in response to an Iranian action.” Rubio added, “If they don’t shoot at those ships, we don’t shoot, but we have to respond.”
Reports note that repeated military incidents have increased pressure on the US administration and raised questions about whether the ceasefire can remain effective over the long term.
Trump has also continued to express optimism about reaching a broader agreement aimed at formally ending the conflict. According to reports, he has repeatedly stated that negotiations are nearing completion on a deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, address Iran’s nuclear activities, and eliminate the country's stockpile of enriched uranium.
The reported position suggests that Trump is seeking to avoid a wider regional confrontation and may be prepared to tolerate limited periods of tension rather than risk a broader military conflict in the Middle East.
Despite the ceasefire remaining in place, recent days have seen some of the most serious exchanges between the two countries since the truce was established in early April. Reports indicate that Iran launched missiles and drones targeting US military sites in the region as well as Kuwait International Airport, with one death reported.
The ongoing dispute surrounding the Strait of Hormuz has also had significant economic consequences. According to reports, restrictions imposed on commercial shipping through the strategic waterway, along with US measures targeting Iranian ports, have disrupted global energy markets and international maritime trade.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the recent military exchanges as responses to specific incidents rather than evidence of a return to full-scale warfare. Speaking at a congressional hearing, he said, “They are happening in response to an Iranian action.” Rubio added, “If they don’t shoot at those ships, we don’t shoot, but we have to respond.”
Reports note that repeated military incidents have increased pressure on the US administration and raised questions about whether the ceasefire can remain effective over the long term.
Trump has also continued to express optimism about reaching a broader agreement aimed at formally ending the conflict. According to reports, he has repeatedly stated that negotiations are nearing completion on a deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, address Iran’s nuclear activities, and eliminate the country's stockpile of enriched uranium.
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