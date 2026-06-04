Tafileh Industrial City Secures First Engineering, Electrical Manufacturing Investment

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 4 (Petra) -- Tafileh Industrial City has secured a new industrial investment in the engineering and electrical manufacturing sector, marking the first project of its kind in the industrial zone and highlighting ongoing efforts to diversify industrial activity beyond Jordan's traditional manufacturing sectors.

The Jordan Industrial Estates Company (JIEC) announced Thursday that the project, valued at around JD2 million, will be established by IRIS Manufacturing Technologies and is expected to create approximately 40 direct jobs during its operational phases.

The investment adds a new industrial activity to Tafileh Industrial City, which has traditionally hosted sectors such as plastics, food processing, textiles and sanitary paper manufacturing.

JIEC Director General Oday Obaidat said the project reflects growing confidence among investors in the industrial environment offered by Jordan's industrial estates, citing advanced infrastructure, ready industrial facilities and a package of investment incentives designed to support business expansion.

He described the investment as a qualitative addition to Tafileh Industrial City and noted that it aligns with the company's strategy of attracting industries capable of generating higher value-added production and strengthening local industrial supply chains.

According to Obaidat, the project is expected to contribute to local economic development in Tafileh Governorate while creating new employment opportunities and enhancing industrial integration within the city.

IRIS Manufacturing Technologies said the facility will serve as an expansion of its existing operations at the King Abdullah II Industrial Estate and will utilize advanced production technologies that comply with international quality and efficiency standards.

The company indicated that production will initially target the domestic market before gradually expanding into export markets across neighbouring countries, the Gulf region and the United States.

The investment was supported by a package of incentives offered to investors in Tafileh Industrial City, including free electricity for new factories for three years, reduced electricity tariffs extending for up to a decade, support through employment-focused production branch programs and a 50 percent reduction in container-handling fees for exports shipped through Aqaba Port.

Company officials said these incentives help lower operating costs and improve the competitiveness of locally manufactured products while enhancing the attractiveness of industrial investment in the governorate.

The announcement comes as Tafileh Industrial City continues to expand its industrial base. The city currently hosts around 27 companies with total investments exceeding JD59 million and is expected to generate more than 800 jobs across various projects once fully operational.

Developed as one of Jordan's emerging industrial hubs, the city offers investors serviced industrial land, advanced infrastructure and ready-built facilities designed to accommodate medium-sized and light manufacturing industries.

//Petra// RZ