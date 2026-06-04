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Top US General Makes First-Ever Official Visit to Venezuela
(MENAFN) Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, landed in Venezuela on Wednesday for his inaugural official visit to the South American nation, signaling a deepening US military engagement with the country's interim government.
Caine held bilateral talks in the capital Caracas with senior interim government officials and US Embassy personnel, and inspected the embassy's Marine Security Augmentation Unit, according to a statement issued by a Joint Staff spokesman.
At the heart of Caine's visit was a clear strategic message — underscoring the critical importance of Venezuelan stability, hemispheric security cooperation, and the US military's firm commitment to advancing President Donald Trump's three-phase roadmap for Venezuela.
"The United States is committed to a stable, prosperous and democratic Venezuela aligned with the United States," the statement read.
The visit comes in the wake of a dramatic geopolitical turning point: following months of escalating tensions, the US captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January 3 — a seismic move that set off a rapid chain of events. Vice President and Oil Minister Delcy Rodriguez was subsequently sworn in as interim president, the country's flagship oil legislation was amended, and a number of political prisoners were freed.
Caine held bilateral talks in the capital Caracas with senior interim government officials and US Embassy personnel, and inspected the embassy's Marine Security Augmentation Unit, according to a statement issued by a Joint Staff spokesman.
At the heart of Caine's visit was a clear strategic message — underscoring the critical importance of Venezuelan stability, hemispheric security cooperation, and the US military's firm commitment to advancing President Donald Trump's three-phase roadmap for Venezuela.
"The United States is committed to a stable, prosperous and democratic Venezuela aligned with the United States," the statement read.
The visit comes in the wake of a dramatic geopolitical turning point: following months of escalating tensions, the US captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January 3 — a seismic move that set off a rapid chain of events. Vice President and Oil Minister Delcy Rodriguez was subsequently sworn in as interim president, the country's flagship oil legislation was amended, and a number of political prisoners were freed.
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