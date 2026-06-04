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Estonia Expands Ammunition Storage Network in Major Defense Build-Up
(MENAFN) Estonia is moving forward with a large-scale defense infrastructure program that includes the construction of hundreds of new ammunition storage sites nationwide, according to reports released Wednesday.
The project is designed to support growing stockpiles of military supplies as the country continues to strengthen its defense capabilities alongside its allies.
“The main effort today is still to complete a sufficient number of ammunition storage facilities, because more ammunition is arriving,” Elmar Vaher, head of the Estonian Centre for Defense Investments, said.
According to Vaher, the new facilities will serve both the Estonian military and allied forces operating in the region.
While declining to reveal precise figures or locations for security reasons, he confirmed that “hundreds more” depots are being added to the existing network.
Vaher noted that the construction program requires compliance with rigorous safety and protection requirements, with overall expenses amounting to tens of millions of euros.
“We are building to a standard that has been tested by the United States,” he said.
He added that engineers and military partners have carried out assessments to evaluate the facilities and their resilience under various conditions.
The planning process has also been influenced by developments on the battlefield in Ukraine, with Estonian officials studying practical lessons from the conflict.
“We listen very closely to our Ukrainian colleagues … because they have real wartime experience,” Vaher said.
The project is designed to support growing stockpiles of military supplies as the country continues to strengthen its defense capabilities alongside its allies.
“The main effort today is still to complete a sufficient number of ammunition storage facilities, because more ammunition is arriving,” Elmar Vaher, head of the Estonian Centre for Defense Investments, said.
According to Vaher, the new facilities will serve both the Estonian military and allied forces operating in the region.
While declining to reveal precise figures or locations for security reasons, he confirmed that “hundreds more” depots are being added to the existing network.
Vaher noted that the construction program requires compliance with rigorous safety and protection requirements, with overall expenses amounting to tens of millions of euros.
“We are building to a standard that has been tested by the United States,” he said.
He added that engineers and military partners have carried out assessments to evaluate the facilities and their resilience under various conditions.
The planning process has also been influenced by developments on the battlefield in Ukraine, with Estonian officials studying practical lessons from the conflict.
“We listen very closely to our Ukrainian colleagues … because they have real wartime experience,” Vaher said.
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