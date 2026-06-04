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Cyberattack Exposes Data of 600,000 Palestinian Households in Gaza
(MENAFN) The World Food Program (WFP) has confirmed that a cyberattack compromised sensitive personal data belonging to approximately 600,000 Palestinian households across Gaza, according to media reports.
The UN food agency acknowledged it is currently investigating a "security-related incident" after "unauthorized actors" accessed personal information submitted by Palestinians in Gaza — a disclosure the agency communicated to aid recipients through a statement delivered via Telegram on May 31.
The New Humanitarian, a Geneva-based news portal, reported that the agency confirmed the data breach occurred on May 14, exposing a range of sensitive details including full names, identification numbers, mobile contacts, and precise location data.
"WFP recently detected unauthorized access of its self-registration application (SRA) for Palestine, where individuals are able to register to receive food and cash assistance after verification," a spokesperson said in a statement responding to questions from the news portal.
The agency confirmed that a full investigation remains active and that no individual or group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
In a particularly alarming development, an anonymous whistleblower who reached out to The New Humanitarian on May 31 revealed that WFP's beneficiary feedback mechanism had received a direct warning from an "independent expert" flagging critical vulnerabilities in the SRA — a warning that arrived just two days before the breach took place.
The UN food agency acknowledged it is currently investigating a "security-related incident" after "unauthorized actors" accessed personal information submitted by Palestinians in Gaza — a disclosure the agency communicated to aid recipients through a statement delivered via Telegram on May 31.
The New Humanitarian, a Geneva-based news portal, reported that the agency confirmed the data breach occurred on May 14, exposing a range of sensitive details including full names, identification numbers, mobile contacts, and precise location data.
"WFP recently detected unauthorized access of its self-registration application (SRA) for Palestine, where individuals are able to register to receive food and cash assistance after verification," a spokesperson said in a statement responding to questions from the news portal.
The agency confirmed that a full investigation remains active and that no individual or group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
In a particularly alarming development, an anonymous whistleblower who reached out to The New Humanitarian on May 31 revealed that WFP's beneficiary feedback mechanism had received a direct warning from an "independent expert" flagging critical vulnerabilities in the SRA — a warning that arrived just two days before the breach took place.
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