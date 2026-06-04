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Israeli Strike Kills Lebanese Soldier as Ceasefire Violations Continue
(MENAFN) A Lebanese serviceman was killed on Wednesday in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon, according to the military, as cross-border tensions persisted despite an active ceasefire agreement.
In a statement, the army said the soldier was killed in the strike that targeted him while traveling on the Nabatieh-Kfartebnit road.
The incident occurred one day after Lebanese and Israeli representatives concluded a fourth round of US-backed discussions in Washington focused on maintaining the truce and resolving outstanding security concerns.
Despite the ceasefire that came into force on April 17 and was subsequently extended until the beginning of July, Israeli forces have continued carrying out frequent air and ground operations across Lebanese territory.
According to Lebanese officials, Israeli military actions since March 2 have resulted in nearly 3,500 deaths and forced more than 1.6 million people to flee their homes.
In a statement, the army said the soldier was killed in the strike that targeted him while traveling on the Nabatieh-Kfartebnit road.
The incident occurred one day after Lebanese and Israeli representatives concluded a fourth round of US-backed discussions in Washington focused on maintaining the truce and resolving outstanding security concerns.
Despite the ceasefire that came into force on April 17 and was subsequently extended until the beginning of July, Israeli forces have continued carrying out frequent air and ground operations across Lebanese territory.
According to Lebanese officials, Israeli military actions since March 2 have resulted in nearly 3,500 deaths and forced more than 1.6 million people to flee their homes.
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