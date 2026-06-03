Egypt's Competition Authority Approves Eight Economic Concentration Transactions Across Key Sectors

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Economic Concentration Review Committee at the Egyptian Competition Authority (ECA) has approved eight acquisition and investment transactions across a range of sectors, underscoring continued merger and acquisition activity involving international corporations and investment firms.

Among the approved transactions is the acquisition by Kimberly-Clark Corporation of 100% of the shares of Kenvue, alongside Baker Hughes' acquisition of 45,704,396 shares, representing 100% ownership of Chart Industries.

The committee also approved the acquisition by MHGA Holding Limited, EG Holding Limited, and WF Holding Limited of 100% of the shares of Amecath Holdings Limited.

In the industrial sector, clearance was granted for NextChem to acquire 100% of the shares of Ballestra Group. Meanwhile, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. received approval to acquire full ownership of both Oaktree Capital Group Holdings LP and Oaktree Equity Plan LP.

The authority further approved the acquisition by CPP Investment Board Private Holdings (6) of a stake that would grant it material influence over Castrol Group Holdings Limited.

In a separate transaction involving the same company, Stonepeak Partners LP was cleared to acquire a stake enabling it to exercise sole control over Castrol Group Holdings Limited.

Additionally, the committee approved the acquisition by Beaulieu International Group of a 50% stake in Infrastructure Reinforcement Industrial Company.

The approvals were issued following the committee's review of the submitted economic concentration notifications in accordance with Egypt's competition law and merger control regulations. The review process assesses the potential impact of proposed transactions on market competition and seeks to ensure that they do not create anti-competitive effects or undermine market dynamics.

The latest approvals highlight the continued appeal of strategic investments and cross-border transactions across diverse sectors, including consumer goods, energy, industrial manufacturing, infrastructure, and asset management, reflecting sustained investor interest in global expansion and consolidation opportunities.