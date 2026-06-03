Arab States, Organizations Condemn Iranian Attacks On Kuwait And Bahrain

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Arab World, June 3 (Petra) -- Arab countries and organizations on Wednesday condemned what they described as Iranian attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain, saying in separate statements that the actions constituted a blatant violation of international laws, norms, and the principles of international humanitarian law.

The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the Iranian attacks on Bahrain involving missiles and drones, saying the strikes represented a flagrant violation of Bahrain's sovereignty, a breach of international law, and a threat to its security and stability and the safety of its vital civilian and strategic facilities.

The UAE expressed its full solidarity with Bahrain and support for all measures taken by the kingdom to safeguard its security and stability.

Egypt also strongly condemned the Iranian attack on Kuwait and Bahrain, describing it as a dangerous escalation that could threaten the security and stability of the entire region.

In a statement, Egypt's Foreign Ministry affirmed its full support and solidarity with Kuwait and Bahrain and backed all measures taken by the two countries to preserve their security and stability and protect their territories and critical infrastructure.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the Iranian attacks on civilian targets in Kuwait and Bahrain, saying they violated the sovereignty of the two countries and breached the principles of international law.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit also strongly condemned the Iranian attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain, stressing that the unprovoked strikes on civilian sites and vital facilities represented a dangerous escalation and a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter, international humanitarian law, and the 1949 Geneva Conventions and their additional protocols.

He called on Iran to immediately and unconditionally halt the attacks and abandon what he described as a policy of provocation and escalation that undermines regional security and stability.

Mohammed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, likewise condemned the Iranian aggression against Kuwait and Bahrain, saying it constituted a clear violation of international laws, conventions and humanitarian principles.

He reaffirmed the Arab Parliament's full solidarity with Kuwait and Bahrain and its support for all measures they take to protect their national security and ensure the safety of their citizens and residents.

Al Yamahi urged the international community and the United Nations Security Council to take a firm and immediate stance to stop such serious violations and prevent their recurrence in order to preserve regional and international peace and security.

Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jasem Al Budaiwi strongly condemned what he described as the continuing Iranian aggression against Bahrain and Kuwait, calling it a dangerous and unprecedented escalation.

Al Budaiwi said the continuation of such attacks demonstrated Iran's persistence in pursuing hostile policies aimed at undermining regional security, in defiance of international law, the United Nations Charter, and established international norms. He said the situation required a firm international response to end what he called these dangerous, aggressive practices.

He added that GCC member states stood united in confronting the attacks and fully supported the measures taken by Bahrain and Kuwait to defend their security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Al-Azhar strongly condemned the Iranian attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain, reiterating its rejection of actions that threaten civilian safety and undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both countries.

The institution said the continuation of the attacks represented a direct violation of a ceasefire agreement and a dangerous escalation that could threaten the security and stability of Gulf states and further increase regional tensions.

Al-Azhar expressed hope that the spirit of Islamic brotherhood would prevail, urging all parties to emerge from what it described as a dark period, adhere to the ceasefire agreement, embrace wisdom, reason and dialogue, and place the interests of innocent civilians above all other considerations.

The Council of Arab Interior Ministers also denounced the latest Iranian aggression against Kuwait and Bahrain.

The Muslim World League likewise condemned what it described as the Iranian attack targeting the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The league's Secretary-General, Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, renewed his condemnation of what he called "these treacherous and criminal Iranian attacks," saying they violated religious values as well as international humanitarian laws and norms.

He reaffirmed full solidarity with Bahrain and Kuwait and support for all measures taken by the two countries to protect their security, sovereignty and the safety of their citizens and residents.

//Petra// AF