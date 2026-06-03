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Total Number Of Shares And Voting Rights At May 31, 2026


2026-06-03 12:31:45
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 3 June 2026

Orange: information on the total number of shares and voting rights referred to in Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

In application of Article L. 22-10-46 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), as from 3 April 2016, a double voting right is automatically granted to fully paid-up shares that have been held in registered form and under a single shareholder name for at least two years.

Date Number of shares Number of treasury shares without voting rights Theoretical number of voting rights [1] Number of voting rights exercisable
01/31/2026 2,660,056,599 1,457,248 3,180,394,670 3,178,937,422
02/28/2026 2,660,056,599 1,756,848 3,181,578,829 3,179,821,981
03/31/2026 2,660,056,599 1,756,848 3,179,834,278 3,178,077,430
04/30/2026 2,660,056,599 773,640 3,182,170,153 3,181,396,513
05/31/2026 2,660,056,599 590 180 3,182,009,609 3,181,419,429

[1] Calculated in accordance with the last paragraph of Article 223-11 of the General Regulations, on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights.

Attachment

  • 20260531_Information on number of shares and voting rights

MENAFN03062026004107003653ID1111206980



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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