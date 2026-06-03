Tatler Partners With Standard Chartered And Club Med To Launch Asia's First Premium Padel Series

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The UAE is the only Middle East market to be included in the tournament

Dubai, June 2026 – Tatler Asia is proud to announce the launch of the Tatler Padel Series 2026, marking a significant milestone as Asia's first premium padel tournament. Spanning six months, the series will travel across major hubs in the region, offering a dynamic platform for competition and connection through the fast-growing sport of padel. The event is proudly supported by its regional partners, Standard Chartered as the Presenting Sponsor and Club Med as the Official Lifestyle Partner. The United Arab Emirates is the only Middle East market to be included in the tournament.

The partnership underscores Standard Chartered's ambition to deepen engagement with clients through differentiated, bespoke experiences. As the needs of affluent and high-net-worth clients continue to evolve, the bank is increasingly focused on delivering holistic propositions that integrate wealth, lifestyle and wellbeing. The Tatler Padel Series provides a platform to bring this to life – creating meaningful opportunities to connect with clients while reinforcing the bank's international network and wealth expertise.

Wasim Ben Khadra, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing & Head of Communications for the UAE, Middle East, and Pakistan, Standard Chartered, said“Our partnership with Tatler Asia reflects a strategic shift in how we engage today's affluent clients, bringing together health and wealth as part of a more holistic proposition. Notably, the UAE is the only market in the Middle East to be included in the Tatler Padel Series, underscoring both the market's strategic importance for our network, and its influence within the global wealth landscape. The fast-growing sport is increasing in popularity in the UAE, and we look forward to building meaningful connections with our clients on the court.”

As the world's largest Sports Club and a pioneer of premium all-inclusive hospitality, Club Med is founded on the belief that sport is a powerful catalyst for connection and l'Esprit Libre. This vision continues to resonate with today's affluent travellers, who increasingly seek holidays that combine physical vitality, social connection and relaxation in exceptional destinations around the world. Across its resorts, Club Med offers more than 20 sports and activities designed to suit every passion.

“Padel has quickly become the sport du jour and is one of the most exciting sports shaping today's lifestyle landscape. At Club Med, we have seen strong momentum behind the sport and are proud to offer world-class padel facilities across our global resort portfolio for players of all levels, from beginners to experienced enthusiasts,” said Valerie Loy, Vice President of Marketing, East, South Asia and Pacific, Club Med.“Our partnership with the Tatler Padel Series 2026 as Official Lifestyle Partner is a natural extension of that vision, bringing to life the energy, conviviality and active spirit that define the Club Med experience.”

With over 2,000 participants expected across eight events in seven cities, the Tatler Padel Series provides an unmatched platform for competition, connection, and community. For today's leaders, sport is a central form of social currency. Whether building networks on the court or optimising health metrics off it, the series caters to those who value both competitive excellence and curated experiences.

The 2026 season will kick off in Bali, Indonesia, before making stops in Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Dubai. The season will culminate in a highly anticipated Regional Final in November 2026.

“At Tatler, we are constantly exploring new ways to bring our community together through meaningful, high-quality experiences,” said Michele Lamunière, Chairman & CEO, Tatler Group.“The Tatler Padel Series reflects the evolving passions of today's leaders, where sport, wellness and connection intersect. By partnering with Standard Chartered and Club Med, we are creating a platform that not only celebrates competition but also relationships and shared moments across the region.”

The Experience:

Elite Sport at the Highest Level: Players can compete alongside and against professionals in the Celebrity Pro-Am, or test their skills in the Tatler Padel Series Silver and Gold division. Every match will be played on championship-standard courts with professional officiating. Networking: An opportunity to connect with Asia's most influential entrepreneurs, executives, and tastemakers. Premium F&B: Curated food and beverage experiences, ranging from courtside refreshments to post-match social mixers. Wellness & Recovery: Recovery zones and wellness programming curated for high-performance lifestyles.

The Tatler Padel Series is designed to offer a vibrant atmosphere both on and off the court. Participants and spectators can expect:Competition Format:

Tatler Padel Series Bronze: Open to all, featuring Men's, Women's, and Mixed Doubles. The format includes a group stage followed by knockout rounds, with winners and runners-up qualifying for the Regional Final. Celebrity Pro-Am: A showcase event where local celebrities are paired with professional players for a high-energy match. Tatler Padel Series Silver & Gold: The highest level of competition in the series, featuring Men's and Women's Doubles. Winners and runners-up will also qualify for the Regional Final.

Stop 01 · Indonesia: Bali (Bali Social Club) – 23–26 July 2026 Stop 02 · Malaysia: Kuala Lumpur (Pop Padel) – 8–9 & 15–16 August 2026 Stop 03 · Thailand: Bangkok (Venue TBC) – 22–23 August 2026 Stop 04 · Singapore: Singapore (Mandala Racquet Club) – 28–29 August 2026 Stop 05 · Hong Kong, China: Hong Kong (Venue TBC) – October 2026 Stop 06 · Mainland China: Shanghai (Venue TBC) – October 2026 Stop 07 · UAE: Dubai (Venue TBC) – October 2026 Season Finale: Regional Final (Venue TBC) – November 2026

The tournament will feature multiple categories to accommodate different skill levels:Destinations: The 2026 SeriesTatler Sports is a community-first multimedia and events platform that celebrates competition and connection. To register your interest and be the first to receive event details, registration information, and exclusive early-access opportunities, please visit the official Tatler Padel Series website. About Tatler Asia: Tatler is a global community platform that connects, celebrates, and empowers the world's most influential communities through content, experiences, and cultural access. Since 1977, Tatler has been a strategic partner to connect the world's leading brands with influential communities through extraordinary storytelling and experiences. With a strong presence across Asia and expanding globally into markets including Japan, Africa and Latin America, Tatler continues to build communities with local depth and global relevance. Tatler is owned by the Lamunière family. Standard Chartered: We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 54 of the world's most dynamic markets. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, here for good. Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges. Club Med: Club Med, founded in 1950 by Gérard Blitz, invented the all-inclusive holiday club concept, adding in activities especially for children with the creation of the Mini Club in 1967. Led by its pioneering spirit, Club Med seeks out exceptional destinations and sites. Today, Club Med is the world's leading provider of upscale, all-inclusive holiday packages with a French touch for families, active couples and individuals. Present in 40 countries around the world, and with nearly 70 Premium and Exclusive Collection Resorts, Club Med offers a vacation to experience free spirit in exceptional destinations and sites. Club Med employs nearly 28,000 Gentle Organisers (G) and Gentle Employees (G), representing 110 nationalities.