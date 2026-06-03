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France Plans to Dissolve Far-Right and Far-Left Groups
(MENAFN) France plans to dissolve one far-right and one far-left group, government spokesperson Maud Bregeon says, according to reports.
The groups include the far-right Identitarian movement Patria Albiges and the far-left Front de rue, Bregeon tells reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting.
She says Interior Minister Laurent Nunez presents the proposal to President Emmanuel Macron during the meeting.
Patria Albiges says it focuses on raising awareness about issues such as immigration, insecurity, and “Islamism.” Eleven activists linked to the group are reportedly sentenced to prison terms ranging from four to eight months, according to reports.
Front de Rue is described as an anti-fascist group based in northern France, particularly in the city of Lille.
The groups include the far-right Identitarian movement Patria Albiges and the far-left Front de rue, Bregeon tells reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting.
She says Interior Minister Laurent Nunez presents the proposal to President Emmanuel Macron during the meeting.
Patria Albiges says it focuses on raising awareness about issues such as immigration, insecurity, and “Islamism.” Eleven activists linked to the group are reportedly sentenced to prison terms ranging from four to eight months, according to reports.
Front de Rue is described as an anti-fascist group based in northern France, particularly in the city of Lille.
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