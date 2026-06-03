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Group C Set for 2026 World Cup as Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland Prepare to Compete
(MENAFN) The lineup for Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been confirmed, with Brazil, Morocco, Haiti and Scotland set to battle for a place in the knockout rounds, according to the tournament schedule.
Group action will begin on June 14 when Brazil, the most successful team in World Cup history, opens its campaign against Morocco in New York/New Jersey at 1 a.m. local time (0500 GMT). Later that day, Haiti and Scotland will meet in Boston at 4 a.m. local time (0800 GMT).
The second round of fixtures is scheduled for June 20. Scotland will face Morocco in Boston at 1 a.m. local time (0500 GMT), while Brazil will take on Haiti at Lincoln Financial Field at 3:30 a.m. local time (0730 GMT).
The group stage will conclude on June 25. Morocco is set to play Haiti in Atlanta, while Brazil and Scotland will square off in Miami. Both matches are slated to kick off at 1 a.m. local time (0500 GMT).
Brazil will be participating in the World Cup for the 23rd time, extending its record as the only country to have appeared in every edition of the tournament. The South American powerhouse also holds the record for the most World Cup triumphs, with five titles.
Morocco will be making its seventh appearance on football’s biggest stage. The North African nation made history at the 2022 World Cup by becoming the first African team to reach the semifinals, eventually finishing fourth.
For Haiti, the tournament marks a long-awaited return. The Caribbean side will be playing in the World Cup for just the second time and its first appearance in more than five decades. Its previous participation came in 1974, when it exited during the group phase.
Scotland, meanwhile, will be competing in its ninth World Cup. Despite its numerous appearances, the team has yet to advance beyond the group stage.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Group action will begin on June 14 when Brazil, the most successful team in World Cup history, opens its campaign against Morocco in New York/New Jersey at 1 a.m. local time (0500 GMT). Later that day, Haiti and Scotland will meet in Boston at 4 a.m. local time (0800 GMT).
The second round of fixtures is scheduled for June 20. Scotland will face Morocco in Boston at 1 a.m. local time (0500 GMT), while Brazil will take on Haiti at Lincoln Financial Field at 3:30 a.m. local time (0730 GMT).
The group stage will conclude on June 25. Morocco is set to play Haiti in Atlanta, while Brazil and Scotland will square off in Miami. Both matches are slated to kick off at 1 a.m. local time (0500 GMT).
Brazil will be participating in the World Cup for the 23rd time, extending its record as the only country to have appeared in every edition of the tournament. The South American powerhouse also holds the record for the most World Cup triumphs, with five titles.
Morocco will be making its seventh appearance on football’s biggest stage. The North African nation made history at the 2022 World Cup by becoming the first African team to reach the semifinals, eventually finishing fourth.
For Haiti, the tournament marks a long-awaited return. The Caribbean side will be playing in the World Cup for just the second time and its first appearance in more than five decades. Its previous participation came in 1974, when it exited during the group phase.
Scotland, meanwhile, will be competing in its ninth World Cup. Despite its numerous appearances, the team has yet to advance beyond the group stage.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.
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