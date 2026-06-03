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Drone Strikes Reported Near St. Petersburg as Major Economic Forum Opens
(MENAFN) Several people were injured after drone attacks targeted areas around St. Petersburg on Wednesday, according to regional authorities. The incidents occurred as the city began hosting one of Russia’s largest international economic gatherings.
Officials reported that unmanned aerial vehicles struck infrastructure in the Kirovsky and Krasnoselsky districts, as well as in the port city of Kronstadt. Emergency and repair teams were dispatched to the affected locations to assess damage and begin recovery efforts.
The attacks coincided with the opening of the 29th edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, a major annual event often referred to as the “Russian Davos.” The forum, running from June 3 to June 6, is expected to bring together around 20,000 participants, including business leaders, government officials and public figures from more than 100 countries.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to deliver a keynote address during the event on Friday.
Authorities in the surrounding Leningrad Region reported that air defense systems intercepted at least 59 drones overnight. According to officials, falling debris caused minor damage to several private homes, although no injuries were reported in the region.
Reports also indicated that a large-scale drone attack took place across multiple parts of Russia during the night. The Defense Ministry stated that 345 Ukrainian drones were intercepted nationwide.
According to official figures, interceptions occurred over numerous regions, including Moscow, Leningrad, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Novgorod, Orel, Pskov, Rostov, Smolensk, Tver, Tula and Krasnodar, as well as over Crimea and the Sea of Azov.
The reported attacks highlight the continued use of long-range drones in the ongoing conflict, with strikes and interceptions occurring far from frontline areas.
Officials reported that unmanned aerial vehicles struck infrastructure in the Kirovsky and Krasnoselsky districts, as well as in the port city of Kronstadt. Emergency and repair teams were dispatched to the affected locations to assess damage and begin recovery efforts.
The attacks coincided with the opening of the 29th edition of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, a major annual event often referred to as the “Russian Davos.” The forum, running from June 3 to June 6, is expected to bring together around 20,000 participants, including business leaders, government officials and public figures from more than 100 countries.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to deliver a keynote address during the event on Friday.
Authorities in the surrounding Leningrad Region reported that air defense systems intercepted at least 59 drones overnight. According to officials, falling debris caused minor damage to several private homes, although no injuries were reported in the region.
Reports also indicated that a large-scale drone attack took place across multiple parts of Russia during the night. The Defense Ministry stated that 345 Ukrainian drones were intercepted nationwide.
According to official figures, interceptions occurred over numerous regions, including Moscow, Leningrad, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Novgorod, Orel, Pskov, Rostov, Smolensk, Tver, Tula and Krasnodar, as well as over Crimea and the Sea of Azov.
The reported attacks highlight the continued use of long-range drones in the ongoing conflict, with strikes and interceptions occurring far from frontline areas.
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