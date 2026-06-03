403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Arabia Denounces Iran's Strikes on Bahrain, Kuwait
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia has issued a sweeping condemnation of Iranian military strikes against Bahrain and Kuwait, denouncing the attacks as a brazen assault on international law and regional stability.
In a formal statement Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry expressed its "strongest condemnation and denunciation of the brutal Iranian aggression and the blatant violation" of the sovereignty of Bahrain and Kuwait.
Riyadh left no room for ambiguity in its legal assessment. The strikes constitute a "clear violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations," the ministry said, warning that such actions actively undermine international efforts aimed at restoring security and stability across the region.
Reiterating its "categorical rejection" of the attacks, Saudi Arabia pledged renewed solidarity with both Bahrain and Kuwait, along with "full support" for any measures they take to safeguard their sovereignty, security and stability.
The condemnation marks one of Riyadh's sharpest public rebukes of Tehran in recent months, arriving at a moment of acute regional tension as Gulf states brace against the widening fallout of Iran's escalating military posture.
In a formal statement Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry expressed its "strongest condemnation and denunciation of the brutal Iranian aggression and the blatant violation" of the sovereignty of Bahrain and Kuwait.
Riyadh left no room for ambiguity in its legal assessment. The strikes constitute a "clear violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations," the ministry said, warning that such actions actively undermine international efforts aimed at restoring security and stability across the region.
Reiterating its "categorical rejection" of the attacks, Saudi Arabia pledged renewed solidarity with both Bahrain and Kuwait, along with "full support" for any measures they take to safeguard their sovereignty, security and stability.
The condemnation marks one of Riyadh's sharpest public rebukes of Tehran in recent months, arriving at a moment of acute regional tension as Gulf states brace against the widening fallout of Iran's escalating military posture.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment