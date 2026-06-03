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Denmark’s Frederiksen Forms New Government, Reshuffles Cabinet
(MENAFN) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen unveils her third government, introducing a new coalition that includes four parties and several major ministerial changes, according to reports.
Frederiksen remains prime minister in the new cabinet, which consists of 21 ministers, including 11 women and 10 men, as stated in a government statement.
Peter Hummelgaard moves from the Justice Ministry to become finance minister, while Nicolai Wammen takes over as justice minister.
Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, leader of the Moderates and a senior political figure, keeps his position.
The new cabinet also appoints Pia Olsen Dyhr as minister of economy and interior, Jeppe Bruus as defense minister, Martin Lidegaard as minister for business and competitiveness, Christina Egelund as minister for research, education and digitalization, and Samira Nawa as minister for climate, energy and utilities, according to reports.
Frederiksen remains prime minister in the new cabinet, which consists of 21 ministers, including 11 women and 10 men, as stated in a government statement.
Peter Hummelgaard moves from the Justice Ministry to become finance minister, while Nicolai Wammen takes over as justice minister.
Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, leader of the Moderates and a senior political figure, keeps his position.
The new cabinet also appoints Pia Olsen Dyhr as minister of economy and interior, Jeppe Bruus as defense minister, Martin Lidegaard as minister for business and competitiveness, Christina Egelund as minister for research, education and digitalization, and Samira Nawa as minister for climate, energy and utilities, according to reports.
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