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Man Takes Hostages After Barricading Himself in California Building
(MENAFN) A hostage situation developed in Bakersfield, California on Tuesday after a man reportedly barricaded himself inside a downtown building following a bomb threat, according to reports.
Police said multiple people were inside the building when officers responded to the scene. Crisis negotiators were immediately deployed in an effort to resolve the situation peacefully.
According to police spokesperson Sally Selby, one hostage was released earlier in the evening, followed by a second release shortly after 9 p.m. local time (0400 GMT Wednesday).
Authorities confirmed that no injuries had been reported at that stage, and negotiations with the suspect remained ongoing.
Earlier, Police Sergeant Eric Celedon stated that local authorities and FBI negotiators had successfully secured the release of at least one hostage, adding that those still inside appeared to be “in good health.”
By approximately 11 p.m. (0600 GMT Wednesday), reports indicated that the FBI had taken over command of SWAT operations as the situation continued to develop.
Police said multiple people were inside the building when officers responded to the scene. Crisis negotiators were immediately deployed in an effort to resolve the situation peacefully.
According to police spokesperson Sally Selby, one hostage was released earlier in the evening, followed by a second release shortly after 9 p.m. local time (0400 GMT Wednesday).
Authorities confirmed that no injuries had been reported at that stage, and negotiations with the suspect remained ongoing.
Earlier, Police Sergeant Eric Celedon stated that local authorities and FBI negotiators had successfully secured the release of at least one hostage, adding that those still inside appeared to be “in good health.”
By approximately 11 p.m. (0600 GMT Wednesday), reports indicated that the FBI had taken over command of SWAT operations as the situation continued to develop.
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