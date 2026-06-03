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France Warns It Is Russia's Secondary Target Over Support for Ukraine
(MENAFN) France declared Wednesday that it has become a deliberate target of Russian information warfare as a direct consequence of its steadfast backing of Ukraine, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux issuing a stark warning about the broader threat facing the continent.
"Russia is ... attacking Ukraine first and France second," Confavreux told a radio station.
Widening the lens to Europe as a whole, Confavreux said the continent is "under attack" from both east and west — a dual pressure he partly attributed to the European Union's enduring global appeal, pointing to measurable quality-of-life advantages such as lower poverty rates and higher life expectancy relative to other regions.
"This attractiveness should not be underestimated, nor the fact that we are being targeted," he said.
Confavreux also linked Europe's diplomatic posture — particularly its collective support for Ukraine — to the intensifying external pressure the continent now faces.
France is "probably" a secondary target of Russia, especially in the information domain, because of its stance backing Kyiv, he added.
The remarks come as the Russia-Ukraine war grinds into its fourth year since the 2022 invasion, a conflict that has claimed thousands of civilian lives and continued to reshape European security calculations.
"Russia is ... attacking Ukraine first and France second," Confavreux told a radio station.
Widening the lens to Europe as a whole, Confavreux said the continent is "under attack" from both east and west — a dual pressure he partly attributed to the European Union's enduring global appeal, pointing to measurable quality-of-life advantages such as lower poverty rates and higher life expectancy relative to other regions.
"This attractiveness should not be underestimated, nor the fact that we are being targeted," he said.
Confavreux also linked Europe's diplomatic posture — particularly its collective support for Ukraine — to the intensifying external pressure the continent now faces.
France is "probably" a secondary target of Russia, especially in the information domain, because of its stance backing Kyiv, he added.
The remarks come as the Russia-Ukraine war grinds into its fourth year since the 2022 invasion, a conflict that has claimed thousands of civilian lives and continued to reshape European security calculations.
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