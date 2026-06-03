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Iranian Drones Strike Kuwait Airport, Causing Damage, Injuries
(MENAFN) Kuwait International Airport came under a drone attack on Wednesday, causing injuries and substantial damage to airport infrastructure, according to reports citing a statement from the Defense Ministry.
Authorities said the drones struck Terminal 1, the airport’s main passenger facility, resulting in what officials described as “significant” damage to the building. Several individuals were injured in the incident and received medical care.
According to reports, Defense Ministry spokesman Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi said the Kuwaiti Armed Forces are closely tracking the situation alongside other government agencies and remain fully prepared to respond to any further developments.
Following the attack, aviation authorities implemented emergency procedures at the airport. Reports indicated that flight operations were suspended and aircraft were diverted to alternative destinations "until further notice."
The General Directorate of Civil Aviation also activated its emergency response plan in the aftermath of the strike as officials assessed the impact on airport operations and passenger safety.
The incident came hours after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that it had launched attacks targeting US military installations in Kuwait, describing the operation as a response to an alleged American strike on Qeshm Island in southern Iran, according to reports.
Authorities said the drones struck Terminal 1, the airport’s main passenger facility, resulting in what officials described as “significant” damage to the building. Several individuals were injured in the incident and received medical care.
According to reports, Defense Ministry spokesman Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi said the Kuwaiti Armed Forces are closely tracking the situation alongside other government agencies and remain fully prepared to respond to any further developments.
Following the attack, aviation authorities implemented emergency procedures at the airport. Reports indicated that flight operations were suspended and aircraft were diverted to alternative destinations "until further notice."
The General Directorate of Civil Aviation also activated its emergency response plan in the aftermath of the strike as officials assessed the impact on airport operations and passenger safety.
The incident came hours after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced that it had launched attacks targeting US military installations in Kuwait, describing the operation as a response to an alleged American strike on Qeshm Island in southern Iran, according to reports.
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