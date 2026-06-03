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France Says Russia Targeting It in Information Campaign Over Ukraine Support
(MENAFN) According to reports, France has stated that it is being targeted by Russia in the information sphere due to its strong support for Ukraine in the ongoing war.
French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux said in remarks to Radio Classique that Russia is conducting influence operations that extend beyond Ukraine and include France as well.
“Russia is ... attacking Ukraine first and France second,” Confavreux said, according to reports.
He also said Europe more broadly is facing pressure from multiple directions, describing the continent as being “under attack” from both east and west.
Confavreux linked part of this pressure to the European Union’s global attractiveness, pointing to indicators such as higher life expectancy and lower poverty rates compared with other regions, which he said increase its geopolitical visibility.
“This attractiveness should not be underestimated, nor the fact that we are being targeted,” he added, according to reports.
He further stated that France is likely a secondary target of Russian information operations, particularly due to its political and diplomatic support for Ukraine.
The remarks come amid continued conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which began in 2022 and has resulted in significant civilian casualties and widespread regional instability.
French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux said in remarks to Radio Classique that Russia is conducting influence operations that extend beyond Ukraine and include France as well.
“Russia is ... attacking Ukraine first and France second,” Confavreux said, according to reports.
He also said Europe more broadly is facing pressure from multiple directions, describing the continent as being “under attack” from both east and west.
Confavreux linked part of this pressure to the European Union’s global attractiveness, pointing to indicators such as higher life expectancy and lower poverty rates compared with other regions, which he said increase its geopolitical visibility.
“This attractiveness should not be underestimated, nor the fact that we are being targeted,” he added, according to reports.
He further stated that France is likely a secondary target of Russian information operations, particularly due to its political and diplomatic support for Ukraine.
The remarks come amid continued conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which began in 2022 and has resulted in significant civilian casualties and widespread regional instability.
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