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Kuwait Air Defenses Intercept Missile, Drone Threats Overnight
(MENAFN) Kuwait's air defense forces were activated during the early hours of Wednesday to counter what the military described as "hostile" missile and drone threats, according to reports.
Authorities said the loud explosions heard in various parts of the country were linked to interception operations conducted by Kuwait’s air defense systems as they engaged incoming targets.
Officials did not immediately release additional information regarding the origin of the missiles and drones, the number of projectiles involved, or any potential damage resulting from the incident.
The latest development comes amid ongoing regional tensions that have intensified since late February following US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran. According to reports, the attacks killed more than 3,000 people, including former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as well as several high-ranking military and government officials.
A ceasefire mediated by Pakistan entered into force on April 8, but according to reports, negotiations aimed at achieving a wider and more durable settlement have yet to succeed.
Authorities said the loud explosions heard in various parts of the country were linked to interception operations conducted by Kuwait’s air defense systems as they engaged incoming targets.
Officials did not immediately release additional information regarding the origin of the missiles and drones, the number of projectiles involved, or any potential damage resulting from the incident.
The latest development comes amid ongoing regional tensions that have intensified since late February following US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran. According to reports, the attacks killed more than 3,000 people, including former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as well as several high-ranking military and government officials.
A ceasefire mediated by Pakistan entered into force on April 8, but according to reports, negotiations aimed at achieving a wider and more durable settlement have yet to succeed.
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