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Japan Urges Restraint, Voices Concern Over Israeli Operations in Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) According to reports, Japan has expressed “deep concern” over ongoing Israeli ground operations in southern Lebanon, calling for full respect of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity amid escalating cross-border violence.
In a statement, Japan’s Foreign Ministry said it is “deeply concerned that attacks between Israel and Hezbollah have resulted in casualties among civilians and medical personnel, as well as the destruction of civilian infrastructure.”
The ministry further noted that despite repeated international appeals for restraint, Israeli ground operations in southern Lebanon continue, and reiterated its call for respect for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Japan also urged all parties involved to immediately cease hostilities and comply with international law, including international humanitarian law, while emphasizing the need to implement relevant UN Security Council resolutions.
According to reports, Tokyo additionally called for full adherence to the existing ceasefire agreement in order to stabilize the situation and contribute to broader regional peace and security.
The statement comes as Israeli forces continue near-daily airstrikes and ground activity in Lebanon, despite a ceasefire that reportedly took effect on April 17 and was later extended into early July.
In a statement, Japan’s Foreign Ministry said it is “deeply concerned that attacks between Israel and Hezbollah have resulted in casualties among civilians and medical personnel, as well as the destruction of civilian infrastructure.”
The ministry further noted that despite repeated international appeals for restraint, Israeli ground operations in southern Lebanon continue, and reiterated its call for respect for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Japan also urged all parties involved to immediately cease hostilities and comply with international law, including international humanitarian law, while emphasizing the need to implement relevant UN Security Council resolutions.
According to reports, Tokyo additionally called for full adherence to the existing ceasefire agreement in order to stabilize the situation and contribute to broader regional peace and security.
The statement comes as Israeli forces continue near-daily airstrikes and ground activity in Lebanon, despite a ceasefire that reportedly took effect on April 17 and was later extended into early July.
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