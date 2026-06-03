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Air France-KLM Confirms Full Summer Schedule, No Fuel Shortages
(MENAFN) Air France-KLM assured travelers Wednesday that no jet fuel disruptions are anticipated this summer, pledging to run its entire flight schedule throughout the peak holiday season.
"Air France, KLM and Transavia will transport all their customers this summer," CEO Benjamin Smith said in a statement, adding that fuel supply indicators were "positive" for the July and August peak period.
The Franco-Dutch aviation group stated it is actively tracking fuel availability across all routes, with current data providing sufficient confidence to guarantee uninterrupted operations during the high-demand months ahead.
At peak capacity, the carrier will run close to 2,200 daily flights connecting passengers to upwards of 320 destinations across the globe — underscoring the scale of its summer commitment.
In a parallel move aimed at boosting passenger confidence, Air France-KLM launched a promotional campaign effective June 3, eliminating ticket change fees across every fare category to give travelers greater booking flexibility.
The initiative also unlocks added perks, including bonus loyalty miles for long-haul economy bookings made during the campaign window.
Critically for cost-conscious travelers, the group confirmed that finalized reservations will be shielded from any fare hikes triggered by fuel price fluctuations — assuring customers they can "book with confidence."
"Air France, KLM and Transavia will transport all their customers this summer," CEO Benjamin Smith said in a statement, adding that fuel supply indicators were "positive" for the July and August peak period.
The Franco-Dutch aviation group stated it is actively tracking fuel availability across all routes, with current data providing sufficient confidence to guarantee uninterrupted operations during the high-demand months ahead.
At peak capacity, the carrier will run close to 2,200 daily flights connecting passengers to upwards of 320 destinations across the globe — underscoring the scale of its summer commitment.
In a parallel move aimed at boosting passenger confidence, Air France-KLM launched a promotional campaign effective June 3, eliminating ticket change fees across every fare category to give travelers greater booking flexibility.
The initiative also unlocks added perks, including bonus loyalty miles for long-haul economy bookings made during the campaign window.
Critically for cost-conscious travelers, the group confirmed that finalized reservations will be shielded from any fare hikes triggered by fuel price fluctuations — assuring customers they can "book with confidence."
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