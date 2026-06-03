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Israeli Drone Strike Murders Paramedic in Southern Lebanon Amid Truce
(MENAFN) According to reports, a paramedic was killed on Wednesday in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, despite an existing ceasefire agreement between the two sides.
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) said the strike hit the al-Ain neighborhood in the town of Arab Salim in the Nabatieh district, killing a paramedic affiliated with the Risala Scout Association.
The agency also reported that a second Israeli drone strike later targeted the Labbaneh neighborhood in the same town, though no additional casualties were immediately confirmed.
The incident comes shortly after Lebanese and Israeli representatives held a fourth round of US-mediated talks in Washington aimed at maintaining the ceasefire and addressing unresolved security issues, according to reports.
Despite the ceasefire reportedly taking effect on April 17 and later being extended into early July, Israel has continued near-daily airstrikes and ground operations in Lebanon, according to Lebanese officials.
Lebanon’s Health Ministry stated that since March 2, Israeli strikes have killed 3,468 people and injured 10,577 across the country, though these figures have not been independently verified.
According to reports, Israel continues to maintain a presence in parts of southern Lebanon, including long-held positions as well as areas seized during recent escalations, with its forces also advancing further into Lebanese territory during ongoing hostilities.
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) said the strike hit the al-Ain neighborhood in the town of Arab Salim in the Nabatieh district, killing a paramedic affiliated with the Risala Scout Association.
The agency also reported that a second Israeli drone strike later targeted the Labbaneh neighborhood in the same town, though no additional casualties were immediately confirmed.
The incident comes shortly after Lebanese and Israeli representatives held a fourth round of US-mediated talks in Washington aimed at maintaining the ceasefire and addressing unresolved security issues, according to reports.
Despite the ceasefire reportedly taking effect on April 17 and later being extended into early July, Israel has continued near-daily airstrikes and ground operations in Lebanon, according to Lebanese officials.
Lebanon’s Health Ministry stated that since March 2, Israeli strikes have killed 3,468 people and injured 10,577 across the country, though these figures have not been independently verified.
According to reports, Israel continues to maintain a presence in parts of southern Lebanon, including long-held positions as well as areas seized during recent escalations, with its forces also advancing further into Lebanese territory during ongoing hostilities.
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